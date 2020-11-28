What's new

China: Intelligent systems installed for elderly people’s safety provide 24/7 support

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
36,842
2
70,568
Country
China
Location
China
China: Intelligent systems installed for elderly people’s safety provide 24/7 support
By Global Times
Published: Feb 22, 2021 09:37 PM

A residential community in Shanghai has launched a trial program to install "intelligent systems" in the homes of elderly people living alone; the systems issue alerts in several situations such as when no one is detected entering/leaving within a 48-hour period. The trial system is seen as an exploration attempt to reduce future pressure on China's aging population.

"We officially started the trial at the beginning of this year," Wu Yongqiang, Party branch secretary of the fifth residential committee of Zhenbei Xincun in Shanghai, told the Global Times on Monday. Many senior citizens live in Zhenbei Xincun, with some over 70 years living alone, according to Wu.

The system contains six factors that are used to consider whether an accident has occurred in the homes of senior citizens. For example, if a senior citizen living alone uses less than 0.01 cubic meters of water within 12 hours, the system will issue an alert so that related social staff can come and check if everything is okay, Wu said, noting that the system is being used to explore ways to take care of senior citizens, especially those who live alone.

Along with recording water usage and access, it also has an emergency button which directly connects with social workers, and supports infrared human body, smoke induction and electric current monitoring. The community is exploring more ways to promote and improve the system, Wu said.

Many netizens on China's twitter-like Sina Weibo applauded the system and suggested it should be promoted nationwide. "High tech should be applied in this way," a netizen wrote.

"It's a good way to solve the problems that seniors are facing," another netizen wrote, noting that the system should be improved gradually to meet the seniors' demands first.

By the end of 2019, China had 254 million people aged 60 or above, accounting for 18.1 percent of the country's total population. The country's senior population is expected to hit 300 million during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-25), according to the Ministry of Civil Affairs.

Intelligent systems installed for elderly people’s safety provide 24/7 support - Global Times

www.globaltimes.cn www.globaltimes.cn
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

scope
The American Indian Holocaust, known as the “500 year war” and the World’s Longest Holocaust In The History Of Mankind
2 3 4
Replies
53
Views
2K
That Guy
That Guy
IND151
  • Poll
The Indian SSN Project: An Open Literature Analysis
2 3 4 5
Replies
61
Views
12K
IND151
IND151
S
What if? 1939
Replies
6
Views
2K
lemurian
lemurian
MuZammiL Dr. s[1]n
The Silent Soldier l DG ISI Lt. General Akhtar Abdur Rahman
Replies
3
Views
13K
PDF
PDF
deathfromabove
House Of Rothschild: No One Can Understand What Has Happened To The Planet Without Re
2
Replies
26
Views
11K
rds2301
R

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom