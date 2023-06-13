What's new

China ink deal to supply Vietnam with electricity

Zsari

Zsari

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 21, 2014
2,208
1
3,587
Country
China
Location
United States
China, Vietnam Ink Electricity Supply Deal

The China Southern Power Grid Company will supply Vietnam with annual electricity of 1.3 billion kwh in a purchase term of ten years, said sources with the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC).

Under an agreement signed between the Southern Power Grid and the Vietnam National Power Corporation, the Chinese company will supply electricity to six provinces in northern Vietnam via 220 kv electrical lines, with annual sales income topping US$50 million.

The two sides also signed a memorandum of understanding on stepping up cooperation and investment in the power sector.

The Sino-Vietnamese cooperation in the power sector constituted an important component in the power cooperation in the Greater Mekong River sub-region, said a leading person with the China Southern Power Grid, adding that joint efforts to develop other power grid projects are going on.

The Chinese power grid company started electricity supply to Vietnam in September 2004.

http://www.china.org.cn/english/BAT/148094.htm
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China leads the world in preparing for extreme weather threats to power supplies
Replies
0
Views
109
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Viet
After two-year delay, Vietnam approves $135bn power plan
Replies
1
Views
179
Kuru
Kuru
Viet
Vietnam EV maker VinFast inks $23 billion SPAC deal
Replies
6
Views
372
Song Hong
Song Hong
Viet
Vietnam EV maker VinFast sees sales boom, path to breakeven
Replies
0
Views
149
Viet
Viet
Viet
Vietnam seeks first LNG cargo to commission import terminal
Replies
0
Views
178
Viet
Viet

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom