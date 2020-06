China influence in Southeast Asia is growing — and the U.S. has some catching up to do

The U.S. is playing catch-up to China’s growing political and economic influence in Southeast Asia, and that gap is expected to grow wider in the next decade, according to a report by the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

The report was based on a survey conducted in November and December last year — before the coronavirus, which first emerged in China, spread globally.

Despite China’s edge over the U.S. in political and economic influence in Southeast Asia, the 188 survey respondents were split in their perception of Beijing’s role in the region.

Southeast Asia, home to more than 650 million people and some of the world’s fastest-growing economies, is strategically important to current and emerging global powers such as the U.S. and China.

Around 94.5% of respondents included China as one of the three countries with the most political power and influence in Southeast Asia today, while 92% chose the U.S. as one of their options;

Similarly, 94.5% included China as one of the three countries which will hold the most political power and influence in the region 10 years from now. That’s compared to 77% which selected the U.S.;

Around 96% ranked China as one of the three countries with the most economic power and influence in the region 10 years from now, versus 56.7% that selected the U.S.;

Respondents from Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia were the most bullish about China’s future political power and influence;

Meanwhile, 98% of respondents named China as one of the three countries that hold the most economic power and influence in Southeast Asia today, while 70.6% included the U.S.

Southeast Asia’s strategic importance