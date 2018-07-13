/ Register

  • Friday, July 13, 2018

China industrial park explosion kills 19

Discussion in 'China & Far East' started by Shamsher1990, Jul 13, 2018 at 9:27 AM.

  1. Jul 13, 2018 at 9:27 AM #1
    Shamsher1990

    Shamsher1990 FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    533
    Joined:
    Apr 15, 2018
    Ratings:
    +0 / 215 / -0
    Country:
    Canada
    Location:
    Canada
    https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-china-44816715

    An explosion at an industrial park in China's Sichuan province has left 19 people dead and 12 others injured, according to state news agency Xinhua.

    In a statement quoted by Reuters, the authorities in Jiang'an county said the blast happened at a chemical plant run by Yibin Hengda Technology.

    Photos on Chinese social media showed a huge fire and plumes of smoke rising from the facility.

    It is not clear what caused the explosion.

    According to Xinhua the fire, which broke out on Thursday evening, had been put out early Friday. Those injured in the blast were in a stable condition.

    Authorities have begun an investigation, the news agency said.

    [​IMG]

    Yibin Hengda makes chemicals for the food and pharmaceutical industries.

    According to local media reports, the three-storey buildings of the factory burnt down to their steel frames and nearby buildings had their windows shattered.

    The accident follows previous high-profile disasters at chemical plants in China.

    In 2015, 173 people died in an explosion at a chemical warehouse in the north-eastern port city of Tianjin.

    An official investigation into the blast found that corruption, political connections and official collusion allowed corners to be cut and safety systems to be overridden.

    _______________________________________________________________________

    Chinese factories operate with little regard to safety and hence are responsible for massive pollution and disaster.
     
  2. Jul 13, 2018 at 9:33 AM #2
    Akasa

    Akasa SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    6,475
    Joined:
    Aug 9, 2008
    Ratings:
    +5 / 4,734 / -0
    Country:
    Canada
    Location:
    Canada
    This is saddening to hear and I do hope that the injured make a quick recovery.

    That being said, corruption and a general disregard for safety regulations & procedure seems to be quite ingrained in China's industrial culture and need to be rooted out, if not by convention then by force.
     
  3. Jul 13, 2018 at 9:34 AM #3
    inder

    inder FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    116
    Joined:
    Tuesday
    Ratings:
    +0 / 22 / -1
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    United States
    paying the price of development .
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 3 (Users: 0, Guests: 3)