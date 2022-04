China inducts three warships into PLA Navy ahead of its founding anniversary​

PLA’s sixth Type 055 10,000 ton destroyer “Wuxi Ship” unveiled

April 20 2022The Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy’s sixth Type 055 destroyer “Wuxi” was unveiled.in China As the 73rd anniversary of the Navy’s founding approaches, the latest 0.55 million ton destroyer, with hull number 104, became known as the “Wuxi Ship”. So far, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy has made a public appearance of six 10,000-ton destroyers, with the introduction of a new Type 055 destroyer.April 19, “People’s Navy”5 short videos were released introducing the five arms of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy, including surface ships, submarine forces, coastal defense forces, naval and naval aviation. Pictured, port number 104.It is understood that the Type 055 destroyer is the first 10,000-ton destroyer developed and built by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army. Earlier, Captain Zhou Minghui of the Type 055 destroyer Nanchang stated that the development of the Nanchang ship was a succession of successes in the overall design, information integration, and final assemblage construction of larger ships. The flagship technology is equipped with new air defense, anti-missile, anti-ship and anti-submarine weapons, and has strong information perception, air defence, anti-missile and maritime attack capabilities.According to official news, on June 28, 2017, the first ship of the Type 055 guided missile destroyer, the Nanchang ship, held a launching ceremony at the Shanghai Jiangnan Shipyard. On January 12, 2020, the Nanchang ship’s return to commission ceremony was held at a military port in Qingdao. The entry of the Nanchang ship marks the leap from third generation to fourth generation Chinese naval destroyers.March 2021, China According to the news release, the Type 055 destroyer Lhasa (hull number 102) officially joined the naval sequence on 2 March; On 23 April of the same year, the third Type 055 destroyer Dalian (hull number 105) made its public debut for the first time..As reported by “Post No. 1”, the Type 055 destroyer with hull number “104” is “Wuxi”, which was built by Jiangnan Shipyard and is classified as the North Sea Fleet. The seventh “Juni Ship” and the eighth “Xiangyang Ship” will also be officially operational before the end of this year.