China inducts three warships into PLA Navy ahead of its founding anniversary

China inducts three warships into PLA Navy ahead of its founding anniversary​

China has inducted three new warships into its People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy ahead of its 73rd founding anniversary on Saturday.

Updated: 21-04-2022 06:47 IST
PLAs-sixth-Type-055-10000-ton-destroyer-Wuxi-Ship-unveiled.pngsYx98y0sw1011sh674slWfw800exp3600.jpeg


hina has inducted three new warships into its People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy ahead of its 73rd founding anniversary on Saturday. The Chinese PLA Navy displayed three of its latest warships that have recently entered service -- two Type 055 10,000 ton-class large destroyers and a Type 052D destroyer -- prior to its 73rd founding anniversary on Saturday, Global Times reported.

Citing analysts on Wednesday, the media outlet said that more new vessels commissioned into the PLA Navy are expected to be revealed soon, and the rapidly growing fleet reflects the Navy's fast growing capabilities to safeguard China's sovereignty, territorial integrity and development interests. In a recent video which was released by PLA shows its arsenal to celebrate the upcoming anniversary, and a Type 055 large destroyer with the hull number 104 was shown in the video sailing at sea, Global Times said citing a Shanghai-based news website.

This marks the official debut of the fourth Type 055 large destroyer, following the commissioning of the Nanchang (Hull 101) in January 2020, the Lhasa (Hull 102) in March 2021 and the Dalian (Hull 105) in April 2021, it said. China has built many advanced warships like the Type 052D destroyer, the Type 055 large destroyer and the Type 075 amphibious assault ships over the past few years.

As per Global Times, the PLA Navy could give a glimpse on more newly commissioned vessels as it celebrates its 73rd founding anniversary on Saturday.

China inducts three warships into PLA Navy ahead of its founding anniversary | International

China has inducted three new warships into its People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy ahead of its 73rd founding anniversary on Saturday.
PLA’s sixth Type 055 10,000 ton destroyer “Wuxi Ship” unveiled
April 20 2022
maxresdefault.jpg

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy’s sixth Type 055 destroyer “Wuxi” was unveiled.


in China People’s Liberation ArmyAs the 73rd anniversary of the Navy’s founding approaches, the latest 0.55 million ton destroyer, with hull number 104, became known as the “Wuxi Ship”. So far, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy has made a public appearance of six 10,000-ton destroyers, with the introduction of a new Type 055 destroyer.

April 19, “People’s Navy”Weibo5 short videos were released introducing the five arms of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy, including surface ships, submarine forces, coastal defense forces, naval and naval aviation. Pictured, port number 104.

It is understood that the Type 055 destroyer is the first 10,000-ton destroyer developed and built by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army. Earlier, Captain Zhou Minghui of the Type 055 destroyer Nanchang stated that the development of the Nanchang ship was a succession of successes in the overall design, information integration, and final assemblage construction of larger ships. The flagship technology is equipped with new air defense, anti-missile, anti-ship and anti-submarine weapons, and has strong information perception, air defence, anti-missile and maritime attack capabilities.

According to official news, on June 28, 2017, the first ship of the Type 055 guided missile destroyer, the Nanchang ship, held a launching ceremony at the Shanghai Jiangnan Shipyard. On January 12, 2020, the Nanchang ship’s return to commission ceremony was held at a military port in Qingdao. The entry of the Nanchang ship marks the leap from third generation to fourth generation Chinese naval destroyers.

March 2021, China Ministry of Defence According to the news release, the Type 055 destroyer Lhasa (hull number 102) officially joined the naval sequence on 2 March; On 23 April of the same year, the third Type 055 destroyer Dalian (hull number 105) made its public debut for the first time..

As reported by “Post No. 1”, the Type 055 destroyer with hull number “104” is “Wuxi”, which was built by Jiangnan Shipyard and is classified as the North Sea Fleet. The seventh “Juni Ship” and the eighth “Xiangyang Ship” will also be officially operational before the end of this year.

PLA's sixth Type 055 10,000 ton destroyer "Wuxi Ship" unveiled - Today Nation News

in ChinaPeople's Liberation ArmyAs the 73rd anniversary of the Navy's founding approaches, the latest 0.55 million ton destroyer, with hull number 104, became
