China, Indonesia vow stronger ties as President Joko Widodo tours East Asia

I'm not a traitor.



It would be great if Singapore could support us.



But we are afraid that a CIA backed coup will break out in Singapore, which will affect the lives and property of a large number of Singaporean Chinese, and even be occupied by Malaysia.



Now that China has no power to protect the Singaporean Chinese, we have no right to ask the Singaporean Chinese to support us.



Once we have enough strength, we will certainly call on our compatriots in Singapore.



For now, as long as Singaporean Chinese can maintain 74% of the population. As long as Singapore can continue to control the Strait of Malacca. Then this is good enough.











As far as I know, no Chinese official or media has criticized Singapore. You can try to search to prove my words. For Singapore, the Chinese people have the greatest tolerance and understanding.