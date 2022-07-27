China, Indonesia vow stronger ties as President Joko Widodo tours East Asia

I'm not a traitor.
It would be great if Singapore could support us.
But we are afraid that a CIA backed coup will break out in Singapore, which will affect the lives and property of a large number of Singaporean Chinese, and even be occupied by Malaysia.
Now that China has no power to protect the Singaporean Chinese, we have no right to ask the Singaporean Chinese to support us.
Once we have enough strength, we will certainly call on our compatriots in Singapore.
For now, as long as Singaporean Chinese can maintain 74% of the population. As long as Singapore can continue to control the Strait of Malacca. Then this is good enough.
As far as I know, no Chinese official or media has criticized Singapore. You can try to search to prove my words. For Singapore, the Chinese people have the greatest tolerance and understanding.
China has the power to control the entire Asia-Pacific, but it gonna escalate endless conflict.
In all great powers that exist in the history, China is by far the most passive one.
We are not going to fight unless we have no other choice.
Right now, China still has the room for development, so we are going to focus our priority for development, not impulsive like other great powers in the past.
Other great powers in the past started the conflict when even they were much weaker than us, because we are passive people with patience, while they were not.
The US never appreciates having a such great partner like China, and they have turned us from a faithful partner into the worst nightmare in their life.