China, Indonesia vow stronger ties as President Joko Widodo tours East Asia

MH.Yang

MH.Yang

Jul 21, 2021
Indonesia just is the future Germany of ASEAN, and the core country of Southeast Asia.
It is hoped that Indonesian leaders will understand the important impact of China Indonesia relations on economic relations in East Asia and Southeast Asia.
And also hoped that President Joko would provide help for the development of relations between China and the Islamic world.
 
Indos

Indos

Jul 25, 2013
MH.Yang said:
Indonesia just is the future Germany of ASEAN, and the core country of Southeast Asia.
It is hoped that Indonesian leaders will understand the important impact of China Indonesia relations on economic relations in East Asia and Southeast Asia.
And also hoped that President Joko would provide help for the development of relations between China and the Islamic world.
Indonesia and China trade in 2021 is 100 billion USD where the trade deficit is only 2 billion USD in Indonesia side, the trade is really healthy which likely naturally to grow. China also has become the third largest investor in Indonesia where Hongkong which is basically owned by China is the second largest investors in Indonesia.

Of course Indonesian leadership understand the important of China into Indonesia. Indonesia and China in the ancient time are always in good relation, only during Mongol Yuan dinasty there were invasion attempt made by China.
 
leviathan

leviathan

Feb 21, 2015
Song Hong said:
Jokowo seems to be align with China on this trip, So US is losing supporters other than Singapore in ASEAN.
pufff!! of course. Only a retard will choose US over China. US is so pathetic that only gave 100m for ASEAN... trading ASIAN like some kind third world beggar!

Biden to announce $100 million spending at ASEAN summit​

Biden to announce $100 million spending at ASEAN summit

Biden is set to participate on Tuesday morning in a virtual summit with the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
MH.Yang

MH.Yang

Jul 21, 2021
Song Hong said:
Jokowo seems to be align with China on this trip, So US is losing supporters other than Singapore in ASEAN.
74% of Singaporeans are Chinese, so Singapore should choose to support the USA.

If Singapore does not support the USA, it will have a serious survival crisis.
 
Song Hong

Song Hong

Jan 4, 2020
MH.Yang said:
74% of Singaporeans are Chinese, so Singapore should choose to support the USA.

If Singapore does not support the USA, it will have a serious survival crisis.
You are surely a race traitor because many PRC chinese and leaders are dissapointed Singapore not pivoting to PRC despiting being majority Chinese.

Many of your opinion in PDF are really low and stupid.
 
tower9

Sep 19, 2018
MH.Yang said:
Indonesia just is the future Germany of ASEAN, and the core country of Southeast Asia.
It is hoped that Indonesian leaders will understand the important impact of China Indonesia relations on economic relations in East Asia and Southeast Asia.
And also hoped that President Joko would provide help for the development of relations between China and the Islamic world.
Indonesia definitely has great potential and Widodo has been the most consequential leader they have had for a long time. I think if Indonesia significantly upgraded its transportation and logistics infrastructure on its largest islands and significantly increases connectivity, it can definitely become the Germany of Se Asia.
 
MH.Yang

MH.Yang

Jul 21, 2021
Song Hong said:
You are surely a race traitor because many PRC chinese and leaders are dissapointed Singapore not pivoting to PRC despiting being majority Chinese.

Many of your opinion in PDF are really low and stupid.
I'm not a traitor.

It would be great if Singapore could support us.

But we are afraid that a CIA backed coup will break out in Singapore, which will affect the lives and property of a large number of Singaporean Chinese, and even be occupied by Malaysia.

Now that China has no power to protect the Singaporean Chinese, we have no right to ask the Singaporean Chinese to support us.

Once we have enough strength, we will certainly call on our compatriots in Singapore.

For now, as long as Singaporean Chinese can maintain 74% of the population. As long as Singapore can continue to control the Strait of Malacca. Then this is good enough.


Song Hong said:
many PRC chinese and leaders are dissapointed Singapore not pivoting to PRC despiting being majority Chinese.
As far as I know, no Chinese official or media has criticized Singapore. You can try to search to prove my words. For Singapore, the Chinese people have the greatest tolerance and understanding.
 
ChineseTiger1986

ChineseTiger1986

Jan 27, 2010
MH.Yang said:
I'm not a traitor.

It would be great if Singapore could support us.

But we are afraid that a CIA backed coup will break out in Singapore, which will affect the lives and property of a large number of Singaporean Chinese, and even be occupied by Malaysia.

Now that China has no power to protect the Singaporean Chinese, we have no right to ask the Singaporean Chinese to support us.

Once we have enough strength, we will certainly call on our compatriots in Singapore.

For now, as long as Singaporean Chinese can maintain 74% of the population. As long as Singapore can continue to control the Strait of Malacca. Then this is good enough.





As far as I know, no Chinese official or media has criticized Singapore. You can try to search to prove my words. For Singapore, the Chinese people have the greatest tolerance and understanding.
China has the power to control the entire Asia-Pacific, but it gonna escalate endless conflict.

In all great powers that exist in the history, China is by far the most passive one.

We are not going to fight unless we have no other choice.

Right now, China still has the room for development, so we are going to focus our priority for development, not impulsive like other great powers in the past.

Other great powers in the past started the conflict when even they were much weaker than us, because we are passive people with patience, while they were not.

The US never appreciates having a such great partner like China, and they have turned us from a faithful partner into the worst nightmare in their life.
 

