China, Indonesia hold joint naval exercises near Jakarta

China, Indonesia hold joint naval exercises near Jakarta
  • Drills will ‘help improve coordination between the warships, deepen professional communication, enhance mutual trust and cooperation’, PLA commander says
  • Military cooperation comes after China last week sent three ships to help in the search for the Indonesian submarine that sank in April

Published: 9:00pm, 9 May, 2021


The joint naval exercises took place in waters off Jakarta. Photo: Handout


China and Indonesia conducted joint naval exercises in waters off Jakarta, Beijing said on Sunday, as the two countries work to improve trust and cooperation amid tensions in the South China Sea.

The drills, which took place on Saturday morning, were part of the PLA Navy’s annual training programme, the defence ministry said.

China’s Liuzhou and Suqian guided-missile frigates joined Indonesia’s KRI Usman Harun frigate and KRI Halasan missile craft in the exercises, which included communication drills, search and rescue operations and formation manoeuvres, it said.


China, Indonesia hold joint naval exercises near Jakarta

Drills will ‘help improve coordination between the warships, deepen professional communication, enhance mutual trust and cooperation’, PLA commander says.
