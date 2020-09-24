China: India's 'April Status Quo' to be discussed

Ghost Hobbit said: this kind of optimism is what you showed in galwan and Pangog. I recollect the endless discussions on 'invasion' and chinese 'teaching IA a lesson' with 'hot food' on drones. They have pretty much vacated everywhere. What is remaining, they want to end eye-ball to eye-ball. Don't hold your breath. Click to expand...

Dont get your knickers in a twist.Col Santosh Babu paid the price and so did 20 other indian soldiers while all you bharatis did was ban Chinese apps and your PM had to lie that no land captured.So its pretty clear who taught a lesson.Remmeber this is PDF not Godi Media.I hope China and India can work this out.