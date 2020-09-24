China: India's 'April Status Quo' to be discussed

Ghost Hobbit
Aug 27, 2020
Well they've already withdrawn in most key areas like Galwan and Pangong. Instead of leaving soldiers in another winter faceoff with hardened Indian soldiers, makes sense they'll try to settle it by June/July so that the winters will be fully withdrawn.
@Beast @vi-va @padamchen looks like this one will be wrapped up neatly in our favor.
