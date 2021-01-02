What's new

China india war of 2020 - implications for america

GumNaam

GumNaam

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 23, 2016
9,188
-2
11,711
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
it's the year 2021, the beginning of which witnessed a humiliating defeat for india at the hands of China after india lost almost 1100 sq km of its occupied territory to China & was forced to accept the 1959 LAC in a humiliating surrender. the question naturally arises that how good is america as an ally anyway? india, being america's s strategic partner, was expecting america to come to india's rescue by opening up much needed supplies of arms & ammunitions while putting boots on the ground to save india from, bluntly put, getting raped. yes, the secretary of state & secretary of defense did go to india for a meeting in December but that was all that it was...just a meeting, nothing more. aside from this meeting, america's criminal silence & whimpering inaction should be raising alarm bells not only in new delhi but also in the capitols of all the american allies from the pacific to europe as they witnessed america literally leaving one of its closest allies all alone to get humiliated by the Red Dragon...
 
D

dreambear

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Nov 10, 2020
47
1
117
Country
China
Location
China
GumNaam said:
it's the year 2021, the beginning of which witnessed a humiliating defeat for india at the hands of China after india lost almost 1100 sq km of its occupied territory to China & was forced to accept the 1959 LAC in a humiliating surrender. the question naturally arises that how good is america as an ally anyway? india, being america's s strategic partner, was expecting america to come to india's rescue by opening up much needed supplies of arms & ammunitions while putting boots on the ground to save india from, bluntly put, getting raped. yes, the secretary of state & secretary of defense did go to india for a meeting in December but that was all that it was...just a meeting, nothing more. aside from this meeting, america's criminal silence & whimpering inaction should be raising alarm bells not only in new delhi but also in the capitols of all the american allies from the pacific to europe as they witnessed america literally leaving one of its closest allies all alone to get humiliated by the Red Dragon...
Click to expand...
Fake news without the proof.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Nan Yang
From Terrified to Triumphant — How China Flipped 2020
Replies
14
Views
756
aziqbal
aziqbal
Viet
U.S. Doesn't Need Europe's Help in China Trade War
Replies
2
Views
223
qwerrty
qwerrty
S
How US-China cold war will transform Pakistan
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
83
Views
5K
nahtanbob
N
FAROOQ RASHID BUTT
The fall of US imperialism and Indian terrorism is seeing the upcoming rise of Pakistan-China alliance
Replies
12
Views
663
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Hakikat ve Hikmet
scope
America Is Alone in Its Cold War With China
2
Replies
22
Views
1K
Menthol
Menthol

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom