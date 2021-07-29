China India war fears: President Xi ignores Modi plea and orders troops to expand border

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
CHINA's Xi Jinping has pledged to bolster construction along Tibet's Himalayan frontier with India after his first official trip to the border region.
As tensions rise between China and India the Chinese president called on the Tibetan people to help defend the motherland, according to the official Xinhua News Agency. Xi Jinping visited the Chinese military hub of Nyingtri that is located in Chinese controlled Tibet. Referring to the Chinese president's call for Tibetans to defend Beijing's interests, an academic from the UK, Robert Barnett, speaking to Bloomberg said: “His message will be especially troubling for India and suggests that he places the border struggle with India close to the very top of China’s national agenda".
Mr Barnett added: "The timing of his visit seems designed to de-emphasise China’s original promises of autonomy and freedom to Tibetans.
"It instead emphasises to Tibetans that they owe everything to the Communist Party,"
The contested Himalayan frontier has seen a large build-up of military personnel from both China and India.
New Delhi has redirected at least 50,000 extra troops to the border region.
Causing tensions with New Delhi, President Xi said: “China will strengthen infrastructure construction along the border.
"It also encourages people of various minorities to set their roots at the border, to defend the territory and build the homeland."
The People’s Republic of China has controlled Tibet for seven decades after they pushed into the region in 1951.
China has led a brutal crackdown on any challenge to its rule over Tibetan.
Since the demonstrations against Chinese rule in 2008, Beijing has heavily securitised the region.
Xi arrived in the regional capital Lhasa and emphasised the ethnic-assimilation policies whereby Tibetans accept the ultimate control of their affairs by Han Chinese.
Beijing has called these assimilation proposals “ethnic harmony” and an effort to “actively guide Tibetan Buddhism to adapt to a socialist society".
In a video broadcast during his Tibetan visit, president Xi explained: “All regions and people of all ethnicities in Tibet will march toward a happy life in future.
Poor Indians don't have a clue what's happening around them, confused and perturbed as they watch events unfold before them helplessly.
