What's new

China-India trade hits $79.77 billion from January to July 2022, China's exports to India grow 37%

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
47,311
-12
91,720
Country
China
Location
China
China-India trade hits $79.77 billion from January to July 2022, China's exports to India grow 37%
Published: Aug 07, 2022 01:21 PM Updated: Aug 07, 2022 01:19 PM

The trade between China and India reached $79.77 billion during the first seven months of 2022, up 18 percent year-on-year, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs of China on Sunday.

As of July, China's accumulative export volume to India has maintained a high growth rate of 37 percent, 2.5 percentage points higher than the rate in June, and the highest growth rate recorded since January 2022.

China's import from India in July stood at $1.57 billion.

India has been tried to build itself into a global manufacturing hub by conducting a series of protectionist trade policies and carrying out various crackdown measures to squeeze Chinese investments and companies.

However, China-India trade is on course to surpass $100 billion for the second consecutive year in 2022.

Analysts have suggested that China and India share broad prospect for cooperation and the essence of bilateral trade between the two most populous countries in the world is mutually beneficial and win-win.

www.globaltimes.cn

China-India trade hits $79.77 billion from January to July 2022, rising 18%: customs data - Global Times

www.globaltimes.cn www.globaltimes.cn
 
K

kopotov

MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 29, 2022
34
0
53
Country
India
Location
India
Trade is always Win-Win.

I hope GoI will finally reducing the internal restrictions that has hampered Entrepreneurship in India.

Modi govt. Major failure is in its inability to think outside the box and Free the Indian Entrepreneur so that he can compete with China.

He continuous to be blissfully unaware or inept in dealing with the oppressive laws and Bureaucracy that punish Entrepreneurs and not reward them. But I won't be holding my breath.
 
C

CSUV

MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 26, 2022
6
0
6
Country
India
Location
India
beijingwalker said:
China-India trade hits $79.77 billion from January to July 2022, China's exports to India grow 37%
Published: Aug 07, 2022 01:21 PM Updated: Aug 07, 2022 01:19 PM

The trade between China and India reached $79.77 billion during the first seven months of 2022, up 18 percent year-on-year, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs of China on Sunday.

As of July, China's accumulative export volume to India has maintained a high growth rate of 37 percent, 2.5 percentage points higher than the rate in June, and the highest growth rate recorded since January 2022.

China's import from India in July stood at $1.57 billion.

India has been tried to build itself into a global manufacturing hub by conducting a series of protectionist trade policies and carrying out various crackdown measures to squeeze Chinese investments and companies.

However, China-India trade is on course to surpass $100 billion for the second consecutive year in 2022.

Analysts have suggested that China and India share broad prospect for cooperation and the essence of bilateral trade between the two most populous countries in the world is mutually beneficial and win-win.

www.globaltimes.cn

China-India trade hits $79.77 billion from January to July 2022, rising 18%: customs data - Global Times

www.globaltimes.cn www.globaltimes.cn
Click to expand...
This time exports ain't going to save your *** buddy
"China's economy contracted sharply in the second quarter of this year as widespread coronavirus lockdowns hit businesses and consumers"
Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 2.6% in the three months to the end of June from the previous quarter
www.bbc.com

Coronavirus: China economy shrinks on zero-Covid policy

The world's second largest economy slowed after lockdowns across a number of cities, harming companies including Burberry, who saw sales plunge.
www.bbc.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

StraightEdge
  • Article
India-China trade goes up to over $67 bn in first half of 2022
2 3
Replies
39
Views
1K
GiantPanda
GiantPanda
beijingwalker
India, China trade surges to over $31 bn in Q1 of 2022 despite bilateral chill
Replies
3
Views
290
GamoAccu
GamoAccu
A
India's overall exports in May surged 24% to $62.21 billion
Replies
0
Views
250
avenuepark57
A
P
India's exports rise by 36.76 per cent to $61.41 billion in January 2022
Replies
0
Views
302
punch2000
P
beijingwalker
FY22 India's trade deficit with China swells to $72.9 billion, 44.3% more than the previous fiscal year
Replies
8
Views
419
Indos
Indos

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom