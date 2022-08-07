China-India trade hits $79.77 billion from January to July 2022, China's exports to India grow 37%

Published: Aug 07, 2022 01:21 PM Updated: Aug 07, 2022 01:19 PMThe trade between China and India reached $79.77 billion during the first seven months of 2022, up 18 percent year-on-year, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs of China on Sunday.As of July, China's accumulative export volume to India has maintained a high growth rate of 37 percent, 2.5 percentage points higher than the rate in June, and the highest growth rate recorded since January 2022.China's import from India in July stood at $1.57 billion.India has been tried to build itself into a global manufacturing hub by conducting a series of protectionist trade policies and carrying out various crackdown measures to squeeze Chinese investments and companies.However, China-India trade is on course to surpass $100 billion for the second consecutive year in 2022.Analysts have suggested that China and India share broad prospect for cooperation and the essence of bilateral trade between the two most populous countries in the world is mutually beneficial and win-win.