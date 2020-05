As the new development along China India unfolds, all eyes are on the outcome of this stand off. China and India has a long standing border dispute however after 1967 no war has been fought between the two countries and so far the border disputes have been solved on the table. However as per Indian media reports, this new development is not usual and it might flare things up.I want to know from Indians and Chinese their perspective that how suddenly this has happened and what do they think how things would pan out between the two powerful countries.P.S i would request Pakistani posters not to troll and let Indians and Chinese tell their perspective. @Naofumi pls tag others if you want to.