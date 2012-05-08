China, India signal each other on might in Indian Ocean Region, amid tensions on land

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
The People’s Liberation Army Navy’s 36th escort task force, comprising a guided-missile destroyer, a missile frigate and a supply vessel, is understood to have entered the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) after having set sail on 3 September, ThePrint has learnt.
While the ships are meant for anti-piracy operations, the deployment comes as the PLA seeks to project its dominance in the IOR even as tensions run high between India and China along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh.
Sources in the defence and security establishment said the task force is understood to have entered the IOR. The sources refused to comment if the Chinese deployment is being tracked, but said the Indian Navy keeps a close watch on waters around India.
Both India and China have been signalling to each other about their reach and ability in the waters. New Delhi asserts itself as the next security provider in the IOR.
On Monday, Chinese state media Global Times reported that a PLA Navy vessel escorted an Indian oil tanker carrying 31 crew members to a designated sea area in the Gulf of Aden.
The Indian defence and security establishment immediately took note of this development. Escort services are provided by all navies operating in the region, including Indian Navy, but the Chinese sought to play this up in what was seen as China’s projection about its ability and presence in the region.
“Therein lies the difference between a hegemon and a status-quo maritime power like India. While the Indian Navy has been protecting maritime trade in the Indo-Pacific without consideration of Flag-State or nationality, the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) Navy only senses opportunities to threaten global oceanic trade,” a source said.
Immediately after this, the Indian Navy was reported to be tracking a Chinese research vessel. Yuan Wang, a satellite tracking vessel, had entered IOR from Malacca Straits in August. The ship was being constantly monitored by Indian Navy warships and the P8i long range maritime aircraft deployed in the region.
The sources said the Indian Navy keeps a close watch on all warship movements in the IOR, especially of the Chinese.
