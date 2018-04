“China and India should continue promoting cultural and people-to-people exchanges, and strive to consolidate the social basis of their bilateral relations. It is imperative to promote exchanges and interaction between the two societies, so our competition-dominated mindset is changed into a cooperation-driven one,” Rong Ying, south Asia scholar and vice-president of the China Institute of International Studies, wrote recently.Swaraj was possibly thinking along the same lines when she invited 25 Hindi students from China to visit India in the coming months. She made the offer after a Chinese student said it was her dream to visit the neighbouring country.“I want to say that your dream will come true right here, right now. I am telling our ambassador to send a delegation of 25 Hindi students from China on an India visit,” she said.The minister cited ‘Dangal’, ‘Secret Superstar’ and ‘Hindi Medium’ to stress that Hindi films are gaining popularity in China, but said an understanding of the language instead of overt reliance on subtitles could improve the movie-watching experience.Over a dozen varsities in China – including the Beijing’s prestigious Peking University – offer Hindi as a language course. Many local scholars have also translated Chinese classical works into Indian languages.Mr. Lu in his remarks pointed out that “as newly emerging markets as well as developing countries with big populations … we believed the two countries (India and China) will continue to uphold the globalisation so that it is more inclusive”.In the light of a “lot of shared interests, concerns and positions,” the two leaders in their meeting in Wuhan will take of long view of their ties, and tailor China-India relations to impact the evolving international situation.Mr. Lu highlighted the two leaders “will discuss the changes that have taken place, and which are unprecedented in the past 100 years, and exchange views on the strategic, over-arching and long-term issues concerning our bilateral relations”.Underscoring the global impact of the unprecedented summit, the spokesperson stressed that President Xi and Prime Minister Modi “will discuss the latest trends of the world so (that) there is a stable global development”.