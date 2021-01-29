What's new

China-India Ladakh clash video released

kankan326

kankan326

1, Indian soliders were fully armed and prepared. Chinese soliders were unarmed and outnumbered. Otherwise China should not have lost 3 soldiers.
2. Clearly Indians were invaders.

 
Beidou2020

Indians are such liars. They said Chinese soldiers were armed and had more numbers. The truth is exactly the opposite. Never trust these Indians on anything ever again. What a disgraceful bunch.
 
Ghost Hobbit

if Indians are outnumbering then howcome you claim that only 3 chinese soldiers died... :rofl: :laugh:

plus the most obvious issue with the video...no frozen waters. Thta's where most people died.
 
kankan326

kankan326

Ghost Hobbit said:
if Indians are outnumbering then howcome you claim that only 3 chinese soldiers died... :rofl: :laugh:

plus the most obvious issue with the video...no frozen waters. Thta's where most people died.
Because very soon Chinese reinforcements arrived. The clash happened on June 15. Of course the river is not frozen in summer.
 
Tejas Spokesman

Tejas Spokesman

kankan326 said:
I remember Indian media said Indian soldiers suffered heavy casualties because Chinese soldiers ambushed them. How shameless.

View attachment 717713 View attachment 717714
This images were clealry taken at daytime which means they are from morning of June 16. The main clash happened deep at night on June 15.
Indian soldiers in the initial clash were unarmed as they went there for negotiations after PLA invite and were not expecting sudden ambush by PLA.

The Indian reinforcements sent in the morning were armed with riot shields and sticks
 
kankan326

kankan326

Tejas Spokesman said:
This images were clealry taken at daytime which means they are from morning of June 16. The main clash happened deep at night on June 15.
Indian soldiers in the initial clash were unarmed as they went there for negotiations after PLA invite and were not expecting sudden ambush by PLA.

The Indian reinforcements sent in the morning were armed with riot shields and sticks
Stop misleading. Qi Fabao(middle) was wounded on June 15. How come he still stood there on June 16? And there wouldn't be such peaceful negotiation on June 16
