China, India Kick Out Nearly All of Each Other’s Journalists as Rivalry Escalates

India-China Media Tensions Escalate as Both Nations Expel Journalists in Reciprocal Action
China takes action in response to India's treatment of Chinese journalists
China announced on Wednesday that it had responded with “appropriate” measures to address India’s alleged unfair treatment of Chinese journalists. This development further underscores the strained relations between these significant Asian neighbors.
According to sources, both China and India have recently expelled a significant number of each other’s journalists. This tit-for-tat expulsion of journalists highlights the escalating tensions between the two countries.
Journalists Expelled Amidst Growing TensionsReportedly, this month India declined to renew the visas of the last two Chinese state media journalists based in India. Conversely, China has refused to grant visas to at least two Indian journalists, with a third informed that his accreditation had been revoked. This is the latest in a series of reciprocal actions, highlighting an escalating hostility between the two nations.
The Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, expressed her concerns over what she deemed as long-standing unfair treatment of Chinese journalists in India. She cited past instances where India shortened the visa validity of Chinese journalists to three months or even a month without any justification.
China Responds with “Appropriate” Countermeasures
Mao Ning explained that, in response to the ongoing and “unreasonable suppression” from the Indian side, China had been forced to take “appropriate countermeasures” to protect the rights and interests of the Chinese media. The last remaining Chinese correspondent’s visa in India had recently expired.
The strained relations between China and India date back decades, with a war on their disputed Himalayan border in the early 1960s being a key flashpoint. Tensions flared anew in 2020 when troops from both sides clashed at the border, resulting in the death of 24 people.
Further, this year, China provoked the situation by renaming 11 locations in India’s eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, which China refers to as Southern Tibet and claims as its own territory. Mao noted that the future of Indian journalists in China would depend on India’s support for Chinese journalists, indicating an expectation of reciprocal treatment.
