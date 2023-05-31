China, India Kick Out Nearly All of Each Other’s Journalists as Rivalry Escalates

Envy.



India can't take China progress, because the crown should be India's.



The one that should be made a huge progress on economy development, orderly society, improvement on living standard, and the people are happy, is India.



Because India is democracy.



Up to today India is still thinking that what China do is evil, while what India do is the right thing.



But why if this is the right thing, the result is different than the expected.