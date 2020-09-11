China-India border dispute: PLA raised combat readiness after exchange of gunfire, sources say

Crystal-Clear said: best option for bhartis is to lick russian butt as much as they could .

siding with so called squad wont help them neitherany member of squad will come to their rescue if war broke out. Click to expand...

I don't think anyone wants to pick a fight with China.Chinese haven't fought a large scale war for decades and as a result they've amassed so much armament and have saved up so much money.It's like the US before World War 2 was not a global power but had the world's largest economy since the 1880s. As soon as they unleashed that war machine during World War 2 backed by their humongous economy, all European Super Powers fell before it just like that.I don't know why India thought they'll get away with it without fighting a war with China after they annexed Indian Occupied Kashmir on 5 August 2019.Either the Americans (and others) really assured them that you pull this stunt and we'll back you and Indians simply believed it or Indians thought Chinese will not retaliate because they're too focused on the growth of their economy and India is just important.Anyway, whatever the reason, a lesson that Indians have learnt (or haven't) is never democratically elect a Hindu Extremist party to power that can destroy India for the sake of an ideology.