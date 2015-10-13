China Increases Production Of AIP Submarines With Massive New Shipyard

New intelligence confirms that China has ramped up submarine construction at a new site near the city of Wuhan. The Type-039A Yuan class submarines are replacing older types in the Chinese Navy's (PLAN) order of battle. Together with new nuclear powered submarines they are helping to transform the PLAN into a much more modern and capable navy.

"When seen in combination with the ongoing major expansion of China's nuclear submarine shipyard capacity, an expansion of China's diesel submarine production capacity as well may point toward a strong effort to try to erode the advantage in undersea warfare that the U.S. and its allies currently enjoy."