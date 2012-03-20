What's new

China, in joint statement with other countries, condemns Australia at UN Human Rights Council for human rights violations

Beidou2020

Dec 3, 2013
China, in joint statement with other countries, condemns Australia at UN Human Rights Council for human rights violations

By Global Times Published: Mar 13, 2021 01:44 PM

China on behalf of a number of countries condemned Australia at the UN Human Rights Council on Friday over its serious human rights violations, urging the Australian government to close offshore detention centers and launch a comprehensive and impartial investigation into the killing of civilians and other serious crimes the Australian troops have committed overseas.

In a joint statement to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Friday, a number of countries, including China, Russia, Belarus, Egypt and Venezuela, condemned the unlawful killings and abuse of civilians including children committed by Australian overseas military personnel.

At the same time, the statement expressed deep concern over Australia's practice of setting up offshore detention centers in other countries. The statement noted that these detention centers fall short of adequate medical conditions. A large number of immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers have been detained over a long period of time, some indefinitely, and their human rights have been violated.

China and other countries urged Australia to immediately close all offshore detention centers and take concrete steps to safeguard the rights of vulnerable immigrant groups, especially children. They called upon the Human Rights Council, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, and relevant special mechanisms to monitor the Australian government in the judicial process to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice and that the victims receive reparations.

The joint statement also expressed concern over the growing phenomenon of racial discrimination in Australia, the increase in violence against women and the unprotected rights of indigenous people in the country, calling on Australia to effectively protect human rights.

Globenim

Aug 19, 2011
The worst human rights abusing regimes with the biggest recorded attrocities in history of mankind have been running off their mouth about China and other free countries for too long. For decades the Chinese government and media has treated the rethoric of these criminals as a discourse, wasting its time to open arms to outright mentally ill liars with reasoning and compassion, when its really just calculated public brainwashing and running of their mouth for distracting noise.
But just treating their propaganda as what it is isnt enough. Not just their efforts to distract from endless crimes actually comitted by these repressive regimes should be condemend and called out by China, but their act of using fictive attrocity propaganda to promote hate and justify their attrocities and repression in and outside of their borders with rampant unbridled slander must be treated as a crime as well.
 
Itachi

Itachi

Aug 27, 2013
Lmao pot calling the kettle black heh??

China is the human rights violation capital of this planet.....like India is the rape capital...

I stand against both China and Australia. But lets admit it.....China has a higher kill count of Muslims. Second only to the US currently...

I know it's gonna piss of a lot of "Iron Brothers". But that's a fact. :pop:
 
Dungeness

Dungeness

Sep 21, 2015
Itachi said:
Lmao pot calling the kettle black heh??

China is the human rights violation capital of this planet.....like India is the rape capital...

I stand against both China and Australia. But lets admit it.....China has a higher kill count of Muslims. Second only to the US currently...

I know it's gonna piss of a lot of "Iron Brothers". But that's a fact. :pop:
Prove it, or you are just big liar.
 
tower9

Sep 19, 2018
Itachi said:
Lmao pot calling the kettle black heh??

China is the human rights violation capital of this planet.....like India is the rape capital...

I stand against both China and Australia. But lets admit it.....China has a higher kill count of Muslims. Second only to the US currently...

I know it's gonna piss of a lot of "Iron Brothers". But that's a fact. :pop:
No one's killed more Muslims than the Anglo Empire and it isn't even close. Even Israel is nowhere close.

Anyways, on this topic. GOOD. Someone has to call out the facetious two faced anglos.
 
Beast

Feb 5, 2011
Beidou2020 said:
US, UK, Australia, Canada, France won’t say anything because their soldiers have done the same war crimes in the same war.
Afghanistan need to trial those australian murderer to bring back their pride and justice for their people.

Australia donkey court will give these mass murderer few years jailed time in 5 star prison in australia and then set free just like black water murderer.

No justice can be served except death penalty for these murderer.

Does the life's of few afgan just worth few years of imprisonment punishment?
 
Itachi

Itachi

Aug 27, 2013
Dungeness said:
Prove it, or you are just big liar.
"Uyghurs/Xinjiang" ever heard of them? I don't need to explain anymore. Start googling the Uyghur Genocide. :D

tower9 said:
You're a fucking dumbass who talks out of their ***. No one's killed more Muslims than the Anglo Empire and it isn't even close. Even Israel is nowhere close.

Anyways, on this topic. GOOD. Someone has to call out the facetious two faced anglos.
Post reported. You're on Pakistani turf right now. Better talk with respect or you'll be banned like your low iq'ed mainlanders.
 
