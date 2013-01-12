What's new

China ICT (Info Communications Technology) Industry, Infra, Commerce, Exports: News & Discussions

Skies

Skies

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 18, 2009
4,095
1
4,271
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
Why China is not getting into the Hosting and Domain selling business like US?

Most of the websites in BD/world is hosted and domained in US.

I would like to see China in this business with so many hosting and domain plans being offered.
 
N

northeast

FULL MEMBER
Jan 27, 2012
1,386
-3
1,217
Country
China
Location
China
China is one of the leading countries in 4G LTE technology.We are leading the TD-LTE technology.And our Huawei and ZTE make 4G system for many countries even including Europe and Japan.That's why USA government banned Huawei and ZTE in america.
I don't understand Why foolish Indian talk about such things like wireless is better than wired tech.What's the point to have a 4G desktop or laptop PC?
 
cirr

cirr

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 28, 2012
17,108
18
53,775
Country
China
Location
China
China’s next-generation internet is a world-beater
10 March 2013 by Hal Hodson

The net's new tiger, China, is creating a faster, more secure system that is way ahead of the West

THE net is getting creaky and old: it is rapidly running out of space and remains fundamentally insecure. And it turns out China is streets ahead of the West in doing anything about it.

A report published in the Proceedings of the Royal Society last week details China's advances in creating a next-generation internet that is on a national level and on a larger scale than anything in the West.

At the root of the problem are "two major gaps in the architecture of the internet", according to a report from the New England Complex Systems Institute, compiled in 2008 for the US Navy and released to the public this week. First up is the internet's inability to block malicious traffic as a whole. While malware can rapidly replicate and distribute itself across the net, organisations can only respond to individual instances of online aggression.

China is already coming up with better defences. One of the most important aspects of its next-generation backbone is a security feature known as Source Address Validation Architecture (SAVA). Many of the existing security problems stem from an inability to authenticate IP addresses of computers that try to connect to your network. SAVA fixes this by adding checkpoints across the network. These build up a database of trusted computers matched up with their IP addresses. Packets of data will be blocked if the computer and IP address don't match. Steve Wolff, one of the internet's early pioneers, calls it a "model that should be much more widely adopted".

Even setting security worries aside, the internet is running out of room. The current standard for assigning space to computers  known as Internet Protocol Version Four (IPv4)  uses a numbering system which has just under 4.3 billion possible spaces. Internet engineers have been working on the new standard for years. It is called IPv6 and will boost the number of available internet slots by a mind-boggling 80,000 trillion trillion times. But progress on IPv6 has been painfully slow, and time is running out. IPv4 slots are due to run out in multiple regions around the world this year.

But China has been planning for that day for a long time, under pressure from its massive population, all of whom want to be connected to the net. So says Donald Riley, an information systems specialist at the University of Maryland, who also chairs the Chinese American Network Symposium.

"China has a national internet backbone in place that operates under IPv6 as the native network protocol," says Riley. "We have nothing like that in the US."

China is already running next-generation services: internet service provider 3TNet provides television over IPv6, streaming programmes in high definition. It is the basis for a system that monitors and controls traffic flow over the internet and provides remote medical services  even long-distance, real-time violin lessons in high definition. All have the potential to reach more people at higher speeds than any equivalent service on the old internet.

"If you are thinking about the future of the internet, anyone that explores that territory and maps it out first has a definite competitive advantage," Riley says, "especially with the resources available to China."

This article appeared in print under the headline "The internet's new tigers"

China's next-generation internet is a world-beater - tech - 10 March 2013 - New Scientist
 
JSCh

JSCh

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 9, 2011
10,439
5
26,447
Country
China
Location
China
China's new internet backbone explained: verified sources, IPv6 at the core
While most of the world is still coming to grips with malware and weaning itself off of IPv4, we're just learning that China has been thinking further ahead. A newly publicized US Navy report reveals that China's new internet backbone revolves around an IPv6-based architecture that leans on Source Address Validation Architecture, or SAVA. The technique creates a catalog of known good matches between computers and their IP addresses, and blocks traffic when there's a clear discrepancy. The method could curb attempts to spread malware through spoofing and tackle some outbreaks automatically -- and, perhaps not so coincidentally, complicate any leaps over the Great Firewall. Even with the existence of that potential curb on civil liberties, the improved backbone could still keep network addresses and security under reasonable control when China expects that over 70 percent of its many, many homes will have broadband in the near future.
Click to expand...
 
JSCh

JSCh

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 9, 2011
10,439
5
26,447
Country
China
Location
China
China's Internet Architecture Gives the Rest of Us a Run for Our Money

"China has a national internet backbone in place that operates under IPv6 as the native network protocol. We have nothing like that in the US."

As easy as it is to dismiss China's Internet as closed and stifling, the reality of the situation is that its architecture is new and shiny compaired to the aging framework being used in much of the western world. And having that sturdier, more future-proof structure is going to put China at an advantage as we all trudge onward into the future. We've got some catching up to do, but we probably don't want to be too much like China.
Click to expand...
 
Audio

Audio

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 19, 2012
5,422
-3
3,348
Country
Switzerland
Location
Slovenia
IPv6 is not some Chinese standard of internet. It is a new protocol for addressing and in ever more increasing use everywhere. I have streaming TV from mid 2011 on this standard.

Sample of the new addressing:

Your IPv4 address on the public Internet appears to be 109.182.154.200
Your IPv6 address on the public Internet appears to be 2002:6db6:9ac8::6db6:9ac8
Click to expand...
In regards to

cirr said:
"China has a national internet backbone in place that operates under IPv6 as the native network protocol," says Riley. "We have nothing like that in the US."
Click to expand...
None of the major Chinese sites are IPv6 compliant IPv6 Deployment Status Cn, to be honest they are down around 100th place when it comes to accesibility of sites under the new protocol.

Source: IPv6 Deployment Aggregated Status

Eric Vyncke is a Cisco engineer and an international expert on IPv6.
 
JSCh

JSCh

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 9, 2011
10,439
5
26,447
Country
China
Location
China
The Chinese make some improvement in Internet structure and some tried to belittle it by making some moral/ethical judgement. Well, I do not think the Chinese would pay any attention to all that, they would just hunker down and move forward like they have always done.
 
kawaraj

kawaraj

SENIOR MEMBER
May 12, 2011
3,315
1
1,770
Country
Pakistan
Location
Japan
What surprise me is the huge coming to the world of Chinese Internet firm such as Wechat, Baidu, Alibaba and the new superstar UCweb.

I am a user of baidu.co.jp and UC browser, and this mobile browser is supercool.
 
JSCh

JSCh

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 9, 2011
10,439
5
26,447
Country
China
Location
China
IPv6 - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
IPv6 was developed by the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) to deal with the long-anticipated problem of IPv4 address exhaustion.
Click to expand...
Internet Engineering Task Force - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
The Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) develops and promotes Internet standards, cooperating closely with the W3C and ISO/IEC standards bodies and dealing in particular with standards of the Internet protocol suite (TCP/IP).[1][2] It is an open standards organization, with no formal membership or membership requirements.

All participants and managers are volunteers, though their work is usually funded by their employers or sponsors; for instance, the current chairperson is funded by Verisign and the U.S. government's National Security Agency.[3]
Click to expand...
 
JSCh

JSCh

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 9, 2011
10,439
5
26,447
Country
China
Location
China
The internet is a collaborated effort, there is no existing international legal binding agreement governing the internet.
Internet - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
The Internet has no centralized governance in either technological implementation or policies for access and usage; each constituent network sets its own policies. Only the overreaching definitions of the two principal name spaces in the Internet, the Internet Protocol address space and the Domain Name System, are directed by a maintainer organization, the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN). The technical underpinning and standardization of the core protocols (IPv4 and IPv6) is an activity of the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF), a non-profit organization of loosely affiliated international participants that anyone may associate with by contributing technical expertise.
Click to expand...
While it is true that the internet was first created by the american, but there is no denying the international contribution to the subsequent advancement of the internet.

IETF document statistics - Comparison of countries over the year
 
C

conworldus

FULL MEMBER
Aug 20, 2009
1,962
0
1,624
This is a very important development. To effectively connect the entire Chinese population we need way more addresses than IPv4 can handle. If the architecture is in China we may also be able to control the core intellectual properties. This system will serve China for a long time to come. Forget the old system that has been extremely disadvantageous to China because of China's massive demand and the US's absolute monopoly.

The future looks brighter and brighter for China.
 
C

conworldus

FULL MEMBER
Aug 20, 2009
1,962
0
1,624
You completely missed the point. It is not that China is ahead of IPv6 implementation. China is miles ahead in implementing SAVA, the source address validation architecture. This topic still largely under research in the US, far far from implementation.

SAVA will improve internet speed, security (less virus and malware attack on your computer). However, it also vastly improves censorship effectiveness. There is a strong motivation for China to be ahead of the rest of the world for both national security (giving the recent fuss about hacking) and censorship reasons.
 
JSCh

JSCh

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 9, 2011
10,439
5
26,447
Country
China
Location
China
Infosecurity - China
At the root of the problem, says the New Scientist, are two major gaps in the architecture of the internet, according to a report from the New England Complex Systems Institute, compiled in 2008 for the US Navy and released to the public this week. Those gaps include firstly an inability to block malware as a whole rather than after recognizing individual instances, and secondly  although not made explicit in the article  the lack of IPv4 capacity for future internet expansion.
Click to expand...
And now, we found out that the Chinese actually has implemented in 2008 the solutions to the finding of that particular US Navy report that was done in 2008 but only released this week.
When did the Chinese become so smart? Obviously they have hack the US Navy network and stolen that report. [\sarcasm]

The two technologies that are best suited to solve these problems are SAVA for malware and IPv6 for space  both of which are being implemented in Chinas next-generation internet project. But SAVA is hardly new, nor its use by China unknown. In 2007 Jianping Wu at Chinas Beijing Tsinghua University published a paper, Source Address Validation: Architecture and Protocol Design, that explained, This architecture is deployed into the CNGI-CERNET2 infrastructure - a large-scale native IPv6 backbone network of the China Next Generation Internet project. We believe that the Source Address Validation Architecture will help the transition to a new, more secure and sustainable Internet.

Wu expanded on this in 2008, in Building a next generation Internet with source address validation architecture. In this he explains how SAVA can be implemented to make the internet more secure since every packet transmitted across the network will hold an authenticated source IP address. That address must be authorized, unique and traceable. The packets that do not hold an authenticated source address will not be forwarded in network. Therefore it is impossible to launch network attacks with spoofed source addresses, he wrote.

Other advantages he mentions include fine grained network management, where providers can easily bill users based on their end-to-end usage, as is the case with telephony; application authentication without the need for cryptography; and the acceleration of new internet applications. For the last, he notes, P2P applications and other large scale multimedia applications (for example, VoIP using SIP), can be accelerated in deployment and improved in performance by using globally unique authenticated IPv6 addresses.

That last point is important. While SAVA is applicable for IPv4 networks it is designed for IPv6 networks, he continues. The fundamental reason for Chinas next-generation internet being more advanced than anything in the West is not some secret project but its more rapid deployment of IPv6, something the West is still struggling with. The New Scientist quotes Donald Riley, an information systems specialist at the University of Maryland: If you are thinking about the future of the internet, anyone that explores that territory and maps it out first has a definite competitive advantage; especially with the resources available to China.
Click to expand...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
TaiShang China's Huawei, African Union sign MoU to strengthen technical partnership on ICT World Affairs 0
S Pakistan bags 3rd position in Huawei ICT Competition 2018 Global Final held in China Social & Current Events 9
beijingwalker China to finance Bangladesh's mega ICT projects Central & South Asia 0
M Bangladesh plans to sign new ICT project with China ‘soon’ Bangladesh Defence Forum 5
Chanakyaa China and India agrees to disengage troops along contested border Indian Defence Forum 1
D "Massing Of Chinese Troops" A Strong Concern, India Tells China: Sources World Affairs 2
beijingwalker Japan is only harming itself with wrongheaded China Exit strategy China & Far East 1
beijingwalker Medical records suggest coronavirus was loose in L.A. before China even announced its outbreak COVID-19 Coronavirus 1
beijingwalker EU nations breaking rules in bilateral trade deals with China Europe & Russia 0
beijingwalker China Exceeded Expectations in Speed of Naval Growth Military Forum 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top