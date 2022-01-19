China Humiliated as First Images of Olympics Courses Show Hideous Landscape and Fake Snow

lmao Rambling about snowcannons at the winter olympics. From the f***ing U.S.A. out of all countries constantly using snowcannons for its own winter sports including for their own hosted games.



This is even sillier than the outlet publishing this garbage labeling itself "Independent Journal Review", while nonstop parotting propaganda from Western state owned and state affiliated media like France-24 without any scrutiny, just like every other U.S. state controlled propaganda mouthpiece. Which is hardly a concidence since the author actually works for a state affiliated right-wing propaganda mouthpiece run by a Republican Party member and sponsor and counselor for high profile American criminals like George W. Bush. and John McCain and the director of an American right wing youth bootcamp for the Republican party. True independence.



Americans are really embarrassing themself, almost singlehandedly ruining the reputation of journalism all over the world.