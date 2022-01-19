What's new

China Humiliated as First Images of Olympics Courses Show Hideous Landscape and Fake Snow

China Humiliated as First Images of Olympics Courses Show Hideous Landscape and Fake Snow
The Chinese government is attempting to perpetuate a snow job on the world — literally.

With the Beijing Winter Olympics set to begin in less than three weeks in one of the driest parts of China, and a lack of snow has organizers humiliated and racing to coat ski runs with man-made snow.

The white patches of snow — fabricated and natural — contrasting against the arid region’s brown mountains are but the latest headache for a Chinese government already dealing with pandemic-related challenges impacting the winter games of the 24th Olympiad, including the more contagious but apparently less-virulent omicron variant of the virus that is fueling infections globally.

China is battling multiple coronavirus outbreaks in at least a half-dozen cities, with the government doubling down on its “zero-tolerance” COVID-19 policy that has more than 20 million people in some form of lockdown across the country, with many prevented from leaving their homes.

Strict containment measures are planned for the Beijing Olympics — including fans being asked to clap instead of shouting or singing — as a means of keeping the virus under control.

Speaking of fans, the quadrennial sporting event meant to bring nations together will ironically be a decidedly Chinese-only affair because spectators from overseas won’t be allowed due to the pandemic.

As for the made-in-China snow, the artificial white stuff is created by local reservoirs feeding into an army of “snow guns” which mix the water with compressed air to create the snow, which is then spread over various course elements by an array of workers.

An International Olympic Committee evaluation report said Zhangjiakou and Yanqing — the zones hosting alpine skiing, snowboarding and other outdoor events — “would rely completely on artificial snow,” according to a report from France 24, a state-owned international news television network based in Paris.

The report itself states Beijing “underestimated the amount of water that would be needed for snowmaking for the Games” and “overestimated the ability to recapture water used for snowmaking.”

While creating the snow is relatively easy, its cost could be harder to bear. Water shortages may be exacerbated by having a reported 49 million of gallons stripped from reserves for an event government officials hope will burnish the image of China, the nation where COVID-19 originated and spread to the rest of the world.

A study conducted last year and published in Nature concluded that groundwater has been badly depleted in northern China related to urbanization and irrigation, leading to water shortages for local residents.

The prospect of further water shortages due to the Olympics casts doubt on China’s claim the games will be “green.”

Olympic athletes themselves seemed decidedly less concerned about the artificial snow, which has been a reality since the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, New York.

“The snow is going to be similar to Russia and similar to PyeongChang in the 2018 Olympics. They both had artificial snow in parts,” British snowboarder Charlotte Bankes told the Daily Mail.

“As riders we need to adapt,” she continued, “but we have all been here before.”

Nevertheless, several people expressed concerns over the environmental and human cost to creating fake snow for the Olympics.

What other way does the reporter expect to get snow if the season is late or none came?
The whole idea of winter olympics is SNOW - if it has to be done with snow machines then snow machines it is. Not like they can move a multi billion dollar venue to another place because the weather did not cooperate
 
Artificial snow has been widely used by skii resorts across the world for years, it's even selling like hotcakes on Amazon during winter seasons for western families to "fake" their Christmas settings at home, why the lier didn't mention it? Is he is so illiterate without knowing the existence of artificial snow tech, or is he to trying to lie hoping his western audience are all illiterate so he won't get caught? But western liers do what they do best, lie, get caught & humiliated, and lie again.

www.businessinsider.com

Ski resorts are relying on artificial snow to keep them open through the winter — here's how it works

Some resorts are relying on elaborate snow cannons to create fake snow that will keep them open all winter.
www.businessinsider.com www.businessinsider.com
 
Who : XIII OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES, LAKE PLACID, NEW YORK, 1980
What : FIRST
Where : UNITED STATES
When : 1980


The first time that artificial snow was used at an Olympics was in 1980 at the XIII Winter games held in Lake Placid, New York, USA. Machines were used to produce the snow, ensuring the games took place during an exceptionally dry winter in Lake Placid.
 
lmao Rambling about snowcannons at the winter olympics. From the f***ing U.S.A. out of all countries constantly using snowcannons for its own winter sports including for their own hosted games.

This is even sillier than the outlet publishing this garbage labeling itself "Independent Journal Review", while nonstop parotting propaganda from Western state owned and state affiliated media like France-24 without any scrutiny, just like every other U.S. state controlled propaganda mouthpiece. Which is hardly a concidence since the author actually works for a state affiliated right-wing propaganda mouthpiece run by a Republican Party member and sponsor and counselor for high profile American criminals like George W. Bush. and John McCain and the director of an American right wing youth bootcamp for the Republican party. True independence.

Americans are really embarrassing themself, almost singlehandedly ruining the reputation of journalism all over the world.
 
what a stupid *** thread …. Here it’s common for ski slopes to be bare and artificial snow generated for people to ski….. how the F … is it embarrassing anyways ???
 
