beijingwalker said: China Hosts Russia Troops to Hold Strategic Military Drills for First Time

China has welcomed Russian troops to hold joint strategic drills for the first time next week on the territory of the People's Republic as part of growing ties between Beijing and Moscow.



Russian personnel were met with a warm reception over the weekend as Chinese People's Liberation Army Lieutenant General Liu Xiaowu, deputy commander of the Western Theater Command and commanding officer of Chinese forces in the upcoming exercise, presented a bouquet of flowers to members of the Russian military delegation visiting ahead of the Zapad-Interaction, or West-Interaction, drills set to play out from August 9 to 13.



Liu "remarked that in the context of the big changes and pandemic, this is the first joint strategic exercise participated by Russian troops in China," according to a readout published Monday by the Chinese Defense Ministry.



The ministry also noted that this is the fourth consecutive such training held by the Russian and Chinese militaries after the Vostok (East) 2018, Tsentr (Center) 2019 and Kavkaz (Caucasus) 2020 exercises, all of which were held across different regions of Russia.



The latest Zapad-Interaction training will mostly take place near the city of Qingtongxia in northwestern China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region and takes place as the U.S. pulls the last of its troops from neighboring Afghanistan, a nation in which both China and Russia seek to invest in long-term stability.



The drills are set to



As news of the ceremony emerged Monday, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Colonel-General Alexander Fomin took part in a virtual conference dedicated to the 94th anniversary of the establishment of the People's Liberation Army of China.



Fomin "noted that Russian-Chinese military cooperation is characterized by high dynamics of development, consistent expansion of areas of interaction and a great intensity of contacts," according to the Russian Defense Ministry.



He also "drew attention to the fact that the two countries regularly hold joint combat training events, and that China is one of the most active participants in the International Army Games."



These annual games are also set to begin later this month, running from August 22 to September 4, and present yet another opportunity for Chinese and Russian troops to interact.



The Russian Defense Ministry reported on Sunday that a separate contingent of Russian military personnel flew along with equipment to China to take part in three International Army Games competitions to be held in Korla of China's northwestern Xinjiang Autonomous Province. Other events will be held in Russia, where Chinese troops recently arrived with China with various materiel.



Also next month, China and Russia will train together alongside India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan as part of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's Peace Mission 2021 drills.





wow, that is huge ! Can someone share other sources as well. Are these troops moving via train and land route or as part of drill, it will demonstrate strategic airlift capability.