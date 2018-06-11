What's new

China Hosts Russia Troops to Hold Strategic Military Drills for First Time

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
39,784
1
77,248
Country
China
Location
China
China Hosts Russia Troops to Hold Strategic Military Drills for First Time
BY TOM O'CONNOR ON 8/2/21 AT 7:11 PM EDT

China has welcomed Russian troops to hold joint strategic drills for the first time next week on the territory of the People's Republic as part of growing ties between Beijing and Moscow.

Russian personnel were met with a warm reception over the weekend as Chinese People's Liberation Army Lieutenant General Liu Xiaowu, deputy commander of the Western Theater Command and commanding officer of Chinese forces in the upcoming exercise, presented a bouquet of flowers to members of the Russian military delegation visiting ahead of the Zapad-Interaction, or West-Interaction, drills set to play out from August 9 to 13.

Liu "remarked that in the context of the big changes and pandemic, this is the first joint strategic exercise participated by Russian troops in China," according to a readout published Monday by the Chinese Defense Ministry.

The ministry also noted that this is the fourth consecutive such training held by the Russian and Chinese militaries after the Vostok (East) 2018, Tsentr (Center) 2019 and Kavkaz (Caucasus) 2020 exercises, all of which were held across different regions of Russia.

The latest Zapad-Interaction training will mostly take place near the city of Qingtongxia in northwestern China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region and takes place as the U.S. pulls the last of its troops from neighboring Afghanistan, a nation in which both China and Russia seek to invest in long-term stability.

The drills are set to involve some 10,000 personnel and various types of aircraft, weaponry, equipment and vehicles from both countries, whose forces "will set up a joint command, make plans and conduct training in mixed combat groups, so as to improve the joint anti-terrorism capabilities of the troops."

As news of the ceremony emerged Monday, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Colonel-General Alexander Fomin took part in a virtual conference dedicated to the 94th anniversary of the establishment of the People's Liberation Army of China.

NEWSWEEK SUBSCRIPTION OFFERS >
Fomin "noted that Russian-Chinese military cooperation is characterized by high dynamics of development, consistent expansion of areas of interaction and a great intensity of contacts," according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

He also "drew attention to the fact that the two countries regularly hold joint combat training events, and that China is one of the most active participants in the International Army Games."

These annual games are also set to begin later this month, running from August 22 to September 4, and present yet another opportunity for Chinese and Russian troops to interact.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported on Sunday that a separate contingent of Russian military personnel flew along with equipment to China to take part in three International Army Games competitions to be held in Korla of China's northwestern Xinjiang Autonomous Province. Other events will be held in Russia, where Chinese troops recently arrived with China with various materiel.

Also next month, China and Russia will train together alongside India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan as part of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's Peace Mission 2021 drills.


www.newsweek.com

China hosts Russia troops to hold strategic military drills for first time

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin "noted that Russian-Chinese military cooperation is characterized by high dynamics of development, consistent expansion of areas of interaction and a great intensity of contacts."
www.newsweek.com www.newsweek.com
 
maverick1977

maverick1977

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 8, 2009
2,748
0
3,352
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
beijingwalker said:
China Hosts Russia Troops to Hold Strategic Military Drills for First Time
BY TOM O'CONNOR ON 8/2/21 AT 7:11 PM EDT

China has welcomed Russian troops to hold joint strategic drills for the first time next week on the territory of the People's Republic as part of growing ties between Beijing and Moscow.

Russian personnel were met with a warm reception over the weekend as Chinese People's Liberation Army Lieutenant General Liu Xiaowu, deputy commander of the Western Theater Command and commanding officer of Chinese forces in the upcoming exercise, presented a bouquet of flowers to members of the Russian military delegation visiting ahead of the Zapad-Interaction, or West-Interaction, drills set to play out from August 9 to 13.

Liu "remarked that in the context of the big changes and pandemic, this is the first joint strategic exercise participated by Russian troops in China," according to a readout published Monday by the Chinese Defense Ministry.

The ministry also noted that this is the fourth consecutive such training held by the Russian and Chinese militaries after the Vostok (East) 2018, Tsentr (Center) 2019 and Kavkaz (Caucasus) 2020 exercises, all of which were held across different regions of Russia.

The latest Zapad-Interaction training will mostly take place near the city of Qingtongxia in northwestern China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region and takes place as the U.S. pulls the last of its troops from neighboring Afghanistan, a nation in which both China and Russia seek to invest in long-term stability.

The drills are set to involve some 10,000 personnel and various types of aircraft, weaponry, equipment and vehicles from both countries, whose forces "will set up a joint command, make plans and conduct training in mixed combat groups, so as to improve the joint anti-terrorism capabilities of the troops."

As news of the ceremony emerged Monday, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Colonel-General Alexander Fomin took part in a virtual conference dedicated to the 94th anniversary of the establishment of the People's Liberation Army of China.

NEWSWEEK SUBSCRIPTION OFFERS >
Fomin "noted that Russian-Chinese military cooperation is characterized by high dynamics of development, consistent expansion of areas of interaction and a great intensity of contacts," according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

He also "drew attention to the fact that the two countries regularly hold joint combat training events, and that China is one of the most active participants in the International Army Games."

These annual games are also set to begin later this month, running from August 22 to September 4, and present yet another opportunity for Chinese and Russian troops to interact.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported on Sunday that a separate contingent of Russian military personnel flew along with equipment to China to take part in three International Army Games competitions to be held in Korla of China's northwestern Xinjiang Autonomous Province. Other events will be held in Russia, where Chinese troops recently arrived with China with various materiel.

Also next month, China and Russia will train together alongside India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan as part of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's Peace Mission 2021 drills.


www.newsweek.com

China hosts Russia troops to hold strategic military drills for first time

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin "noted that Russian-Chinese military cooperation is characterized by high dynamics of development, consistent expansion of areas of interaction and a great intensity of contacts."
www.newsweek.com www.newsweek.com
Click to expand...

wow, that is huge ! Can someone share other sources as well. Are these troops moving via train and land route or as part of drill, it will demonstrate strategic airlift capability.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

NOWorNEVER
Modi in Qingdao: China and Russia See SCO as Pivot for India-Pakistan Entente
Replies
1
Views
367
abc123xyx
A
TruthTheOnlyDefense
China says it has staged large scale air exercises ‘in areas it has never flown before’ to tell the
Replies
0
Views
547
TruthTheOnlyDefense
TruthTheOnlyDefense
Major d1
Baltic States: Pentagon’s Training Grounds For Afghan and Future Wars.
Replies
0
Views
591
Major d1
Major d1
GreenFalcon
Is Pakistan Really Isolated?
2 3
Replies
31
Views
2K
SQ8
SQ8
The SC
Pakistan’s Tactical Nuclear Weapons and Their Impact on Stability
2
Replies
22
Views
71K
Taimoor Khan
Taimoor Khan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom