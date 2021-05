China holds US responsible for Afghanistan schoolgirl deaths

Published: 11:31am, 10 May, 2021China has blamed the US withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan for a surge in attacks, after multiple explosions at a girl’s school in Kabul on Saturday killed more than 60 people, predominantly female students.Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said China was “shocked” by the attacks and “deeply saddened” by the death toll. She also called on Washington to pull out troops “in a responsible manner”.“It needs to be pointed out that the recent abrupt US announcement of complete withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan has led to a succession of explosive attacks throughout the country, worsening the security situation and threatening peace and stability as well as people’s lives and safety,” Hua said in a statement posted on the ministry’s website on Sunday.