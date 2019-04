China holds burial ceremony for soldier remains returned from ROK

Source: Xinhua| 2019-04-04 16:41:44|Editor: Li Xia

Remains of 10 Chinese soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War were reburied Thursday in China after they were returned from the Republic of Korea (ROK). (Xinhua/Yang Qing)SHENYANG, April 4 (Xinhua) -- Remains of 10 Chinese soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War were reburied Thursday in China after they were returned from the Republic of Korea (ROK).With the air filled with the national anthem, China held a burial ceremony in a martyrs' park in Shenyang, capital of northeastern Liaoning Province, attended by over 200 people including government and military officials, Korean War veterans, their families and members of the public.Veterans take part in a ceremony to bury the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 4, 2019. Remains of 10 Chinese soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War were reburied Thursday in China after they were returned from the Republic of Korea (ROK). (Xinhua/Yang Qing)The remains of the 10 fallen soldiers were returned to China on Wednesday."We held the burial ceremony to welcome back the martyrs. Their heroic spirit will forever be a valuable treasure of the Chinese nation," Qian Feng, vice minister of veterans affairs, said in his memorial speech.The Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) fought along with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's army in the Korean War against the ROK army and U.S.-led UN forces between 1950 and 1953.A total of 197,653 CPV soldiers have been confirmed killed in the war so far, most of whom were buried on the Korean Peninsula."They finally came back. I returned after the war ended, but many of my comrades lost their lives on the battlefield. I miss them very much," said Li Weibo, 88-year-old Korean War veteran who attended the burial ceremony.According to an agreement between China and the ROK, the two sides arrange an annual hand-over of remains of Chinese soldiers found in the ROK, which usually occurs before the traditional Tomb-Sweeping Day in early April.The remains of 589 Chinese soldiers were returned to China from the ROK between 2014 and 2018.Soldiers escort coffins containing the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War during a burial ceremony in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 4, 2019. Remains of 10 Chinese soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War were reburied Thursday in China after they were returned from the Republic of Korea (ROK). 