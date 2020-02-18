China HIV vaccine on phase 3 trial

How close is China to developing an HIV vaccine? Success can only be reached by using all the tools to fight against HIV. Vaccine is just one of the tools in the box.

The implication is Chinese HIV vaccine phase 1 and 2 trial likely be quite successful. Imagine the shock to the western big pharma and politicians if China comes out first with HIV vaccine.*************We made our design different from other groups in the world. We do not use natural immunogen. We redesigned the HIV immunogen based on the first lentiviral vaccine. The first lentiviral vaccine is for a horse virus that has been invented by Chinese scientists in the 70s. We worked with Professor Shen, who invented the first lentiviral vaccine, and studied his mechanism, and we found a structure change on the envelope of this protein between the vaccine's strain and wild type strain. Based on that, we redesigned the envelope of the HIV vaccine. This is one innovation.Second innovation: We thought maybe not only the antibody, we still need the T cell immune response. We designed what we called heterologous prime-boost approach by priming the human or animal with DNA vaccine, and boost with another viral vector, which is a poxvirus. Again, different from many other groups that use non-replicating dead vector, we are using replication-competent live vector. So what we chose is the Chinese smallpox vaccine which has been used in the last century to eradicate smallpox in China. We use this vector by traditional skin scarification. In this combination, we can stimulate good antibody response and T cell response.We have concluded three Phase-1 trials. We concluded the first Phase-2 trial of this type of replicating competent viral vector HIV vaccine. We are currently doing a second Phase-2 trial with additional vector boost. We are moving this vaccine project next year into Phase-3 trial — the last one to test if this vaccine works or not.