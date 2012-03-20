What's new

China hits out at Western ‘colonialism’ as it backs Argentina’s claim to Falkland Islands

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
38,773
1
74,638
Country
China
Location
China
China hits out at Western ‘colonialism’ as it backs Argentina’s claim to Falkland Islands

Published: 11:00pm, 25 Jun, 2021

The government of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) has voiced its support for Argentina’s claims over the Falkland Islands amid a diplomatic spat with the United Kingdom.

On June 24 Geng Shuang (耿爽), the PRC’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, said during a press conference that the PRC firmly supports Argentina’s sovereignty claims over the Malvinas [the Falklands are called Malvinas in Argentina]”.

“The Malvinas issue is basically an issue left over from the history of colonialism,” Geng said, adding that colonialism is “an extremely disgraceful page in the history of humankind”.

“Today in the 21st century, the days when Western colonialists could do whatever they wanted are over and will not return,” he said. “At the same time we must realize that in international relations colonialist thinking as well as the power politics and bullying behaviour related to it are still manifested in different forms, still severely impact the normal international order, and harm the sovereignty, security, and development rights, as well as the political, economic, and social stability of the countries concerned.”

“China’s position regarding the issue of the Malvinas has been consistent. China firmly supports Argentina’s legitimate sovereignty claims over the Malvinas,” Geng stated.


www.scmp.com

China hits out at ‘Western colonialism’ as it backs Argentina’s Falkland claim

Chinese diplomats ‘retaliate’ for British ‘meddling’ in Hong Kong by restating support for Buenos Aires over the islands, which are also known as Las Malvinas.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com
 
Last edited:
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
38,773
1
74,638
Country
China
Location
China
China should also back Scottish independence from UK and Gibraltar for Spain, and Quebec independence from Canada.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

MuZammiL Dr. s[1]n
The Silent Soldier l DG ISI Lt. General Akhtar Abdur Rahman
Replies
3
Views
14K
PDF
PDF

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom