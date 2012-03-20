China hits out at Western ‘colonialism’ as it backs Argentina’s claim to Falkland Islands

Published: 11:00pm, 25 Jun, 2021The government of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) has voiced its support for Argentina’s claims over the Falkland Islands amid a diplomatic spat with the United Kingdom.On June 24 Geng Shuang (耿爽), the PRC’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, said during a press conference that the[the Falklands are called Malvinas in Argentina]”.“The Malvinas issue is basically an issue left over from the history of colonialism,” Geng said, adding that colonialism is “an extremely disgraceful page in the history of humankind”.“Today in the 21st century, the days when Western colonialists could do whatever they wanted are over and will not return,” he said. “At the same time we must realize that in international relations colonialist thinking as well as the power politics and bullying behaviour related to it are still manifested in different forms, still severely impact the normal international order, and harm the sovereignty, security, and development rights, as well as the political, economic, and social stability of the countries concerned.”“China’s position regarding the issue of the Malvinas has been consistent. China firmly supports Argentina’s legitimate sovereignty claims over the Malvinas,” Geng stated.