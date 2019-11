This "CPEC" is a rough ride and not pleasant as if anyone is of the opinion to have fruits at earliest. People will be attempted with indoctrination against State, Military & everything which can benefit us. Apparently, the positive will seems to be so harmful and there will no hostile agent in open to be recognized rather, our own kind will be involved in such espionage that very less will be aware of consequences & results. As far as I observe on personal grounds, we were supposed to be like Syria or Iraq long ago, at-least 9-11 years ago but the policies that are not mostly discussed in public domain had their own impact and Alhamdulillah we survived.



That doesn't mean as the hostilities are gone but in-fact, they have new face & different tricks to delude and mislead the masses against own state. The pattern so far tells that the conflict will brought upon us from very low level of society in the name of politics, religion, nation wide political turmoil, personality worshiping and social issues. Most of the youth is being convinced that there is only one enemy with a gun & bombs and freedom of speech is your basic right even though the same is foul and anti-State. Conclusive, they are being armed with poisonous pen in the name of education & freedom to criticize. Those who understands the complex warfare as such; will survive and retaliate.

