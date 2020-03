Compare China’s fast and effective response to COVID-19 to the slow and ineffective response by the Western countries particularly the US. China’s governance system is the best in the world. America’s governance system is the worst. China will be the first and fastest to recover and US will be one of the last and slowest to recover.



This is an inflection point in world history like WW2 where US emerged as the leader and it became the American century. We will look back at this moment in time decades from now and see this is where China’s century began.

