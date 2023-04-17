What's new

China hit by surge in Belt and Road bad loans, $78bn renegotiated or written off in past 3 years

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
57,014
-24
98,859
Country
China
Location
China
China hit by surge in Belt and Road bad loans, $78bn renegotiated or written off in past 3 years

Apr 17, 2023 09:33 AM +05:30 IST

Bad loans worth over $78 billion have hit China's $1 trillion Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) infrastructure finance programme in the past three years.

China's scheme had turned it into the top bilateral creditor, but it seems to have now become a financial burden for Beijing and its largest banks.

Chinese institutions re-negotiated or wrote off about $78.5 billion in loans for infrastructure projects such as roads, railways, ports, and airports globally between 2020 and March 2021, says the research organisation, Rhodium Group.

Rhodium recorded $17 billion in re-negotiations and write-offs in 2017-2019, which is now surpassed as companies' re-negotiated debts worth over $70 billion.

The total scale of BRI lending over the past decade is not officially known. However, AidData's Brad Parks estimates it at around $1 trillion.

Beijing has provided significant "rescue loans" to over 150 countries participating in the BRI, to prevent large borrowers from experiencing sovereign defaults.

A recent study by AidData, World Bank, Harvard Kennedy School, and Kiel Institute for the World Economy has revealed that sovereign bailouts to developing countries amounted to $104 billion between 2019 and end of 2021. For the longer timeframe between 2000 and 2021, the total stands at $240 billion.

BRI borrower countries are facing insolvency due to global growth slowdown, rising interest rates, and high debt levels. China has been accused of blocking debt restructuring negotiations by western creditors of these struggling countries.

BRI re-negotiations and write-offs reduced in 2022 after a surge in 2020-2021 due to the pandemic. Experts, however, suggest that this doesn't imply any enhancement in China's loan book's inherent quality.

The signs were visible early on, as early as 2019, but back then, no one was able to factor in the pandemic and the economic crisis in the small economies, due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Subscribe to read | Financial Times

News, analysis and comment from the Financial Times, the worldʼs leading global business publication
www.ft.com www.ft.com
 
L

legacytiger18

MEMBER

New Recruit

Jan 9, 2023
52
0
50
Country
India
Location
India
beijingwalker said:
China hit by surge in Belt and Road bad loans, $78bn renegotiated or written off in past 3 years

Apr 17, 2023 09:33 AM +05:30 IST

Bad loans worth over $78 billion have hit China's $1 trillion Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) infrastructure finance programme in the past three years.

China's scheme had turned it into the top bilateral creditor, but it seems to have now become a financial burden for Beijing and its largest banks.

Chinese institutions re-negotiated or wrote off about $78.5 billion in loans for infrastructure projects such as roads, railways, ports, and airports globally between 2020 and March 2021, says the research organisation, Rhodium Group.

Rhodium recorded $17 billion in re-negotiations and write-offs in 2017-2019, which is now surpassed as companies' re-negotiated debts worth over $70 billion.

The total scale of BRI lending over the past decade is not officially known. However, AidData's Brad Parks estimates it at around $1 trillion.

Beijing has provided significant "rescue loans" to over 150 countries participating in the BRI, to prevent large borrowers from experiencing sovereign defaults.

A recent study by AidData, World Bank, Harvard Kennedy School, and Kiel Institute for the World Economy has revealed that sovereign bailouts to developing countries amounted to $104 billion between 2019 and end of 2021. For the longer timeframe between 2000 and 2021, the total stands at $240 billion.

BRI borrower countries are facing insolvency due to global growth slowdown, rising interest rates, and high debt levels. China has been accused of blocking debt restructuring negotiations by western creditors of these struggling countries.

BRI re-negotiations and write-offs reduced in 2022 after a surge in 2020-2021 due to the pandemic. Experts, however, suggest that this doesn't imply any enhancement in China's loan book's inherent quality.

The signs were visible early on, as early as 2019, but back then, no one was able to factor in the pandemic and the economic crisis in the small economies, due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Subscribe to read | Financial Times

News, analysis and comment from the Financial Times, the worldʼs leading global business publication
www.ft.com www.ft.com
Click to expand...
i dont think $78 b is a lot of money, when u consider 20 years 2001-2020 , profits from other projects wud offset this small loss . west always anticipated much bigger losses
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
57,014
-24
98,859
Country
China
Location
China
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1647741029070647296

78ivRq5.png

XUT5dbH.png
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
57,014
-24
98,859
Country
China
Location
China

The Countries Bailed Out by China​

by Katharina Buchholz,
Mar 29, 2023

A new report published by the AidData research lab at Virginia’s College of William & Mary sheds some light on the usually nontransparent practice of Chinese bilateral emergency loans. The researchers that also hail from the World Bank, Harvard University and the Kiel Institute for the World Economy identified 22 countries that were bailed out by Chinese loans when they ran into liquidity problems between 2000 and 2021.

Countries that utilized these loans in an especially high number of years, i.e. rolled over their loans into subsequent years include Pakistan, Mongolia, Argentina and Sri Lanka. The latter country tapped China’s central bank for the first time in 2021 before defaulting on its debt anyways in 2022. Argentina and Mongolia were also identified by the report as countries that have been in dire financial distress since the early 2010s and were using China as a lender of last resort despite the country’s loan terms being less favorable than lower-interest bailouts offered by the IMF or the U.S. Fed. The list of Chinese bailouts also includes countries experiencing major inflation events, like aforementioned Pakistan, Turkey and Egypt.

The report finds that repeated rollovers of the Chinese loans provided by central bank liquidity swaps place them in a dubious gray area that set them apart from similar lending practices, for example liquidity swaps by the U.S. Fed. These are also often used in crises situations but must be paid back within 12 months or declared as actual debt. The Fed loans are most often used by developed nations, while developing and middle-income countries – many of them also having accumulated regular debt to China - have been increasingly turning to the Asian superpower for emergency aid. These countries have therefore been able to hold on to swap lines for expended periods of time without having to declare more external debt, but at a higher cost and at a loss of transparency in international debt.

Bailout amounts provided by China remained quite low in the 2000s and early 2010s, before shooting up from 2015 onwards, climbing to a total of $100 billion for the two decades. The two most common ways in which these loans work is through a liquidity swap with the Chinese Central Bank – where most of the outstanding balances of around $40 billion were located as of 2021 – or through credit lines from Chinese state-owned banks. Three countries, Venezuela, South Sudan and Ecuador, received prepayments on goods they were to deliver to China.

29603.jpeg


www.statista.com

Infographic: The Countries Bailed Out by China

This chart shows countries using emergency loans from China, by number of years utilized between 2000-2021.
www.statista.com www.statista.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

StraightEdge
After Doling Out Huge Loans, China Is Now Bailing Out Countries
Replies
0
Views
179
StraightEdge
StraightEdge
Nan Yang
China’s Belt and Road Initiative ‘debt trap’ narrative dispelled by US report, but reveals more Sri Lankan debt
Replies
0
Views
311
Nan Yang
Nan Yang
beijingwalker
The Countries Bailed Out by China
Replies
0
Views
137
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
L
How India’s Belt-Road Initiative snub proved prophetic
2
Replies
17
Views
1K
karmaa
K
beijingwalker
China EximBank, Saudi National Bank achieve first loan cooperation in yuan
Replies
3
Views
207
kankan326
kankan326

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom