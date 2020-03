China hints at Venezuela aid after IMF rebuffs request

Published date: 18 March 2020The International Monetary Fund (IMF) dismissed a request from Venezuela for a $5bn emergency loan to combat the spread of the coronavirus, but China may be preparing to step in to help.The IMF says it cannot consider Venezuela's request for aid because there is "no clarity" on recognition of Venezuela's government among its members.Venezuela's foreign ministry under President Nicolas Maduro petitioned the IMF for the emergency loan in a 15 March letter.Most Western countries do not recognize Maduro as Venezuela's legitimate president. Escalating US oil and financial sanctions on Venezuela are aimed at forcing out Maduro in favor of Juan Guaido, the speaker of the opposition-controlled National Assembly who enjoys Western recognition as interim president. But his skeleton administration is mostly in exile, and Maduro maintains control on the ground.The IMF loan request was widely seen as a non-starter anyway because Venezuela has not provided credible data to the Washington-based organization in many years.Venezuela is especially vulnerable to widespread contagion. The official caseload of 36 is a dire underestimate, health experts say.Although US sanctions do not preclude the purchase and supply of humanitarian aid, they have accelerated the decline of the Opec country's national oil industry. Venezuela's international cash reserves have dwindled to only around $1bn, so it cannot pay for medical supplies and equipment, a central bank official says.China and Russia, the Maduro government's main international patrons, have rejected aid requests, a presidential palace official tells Argus. But a Chinese diplomat in Caracas left the door open for a lifeline. "More financial aid is not possible for now, but this could change going forward depending on how the crisis evolves," the official said.As the virus has waned in China, Beijing is stepping up overseas assistance, with experts dispatched to US-sanctioned Iran , Iraq and Italy. On 11 March, China's foreign ministry said the government would "send medical specialists to more countries and regions in need."Two days later, China's foreign ministry urged the US to immediately lift sanctions on Venezuela. "At this critical juncture where all governments and people across the world are fighting the pandemic, the US is still stubborn in sanctioning Venezuela, showing not the least respect for humanitarianism."