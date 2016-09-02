What's new

China HI (Heavy Industry, Mega Machinery) Technology, Exports: News & Discussions

Sany expands machinery sales overseas
By Yang Ziman and Wen Xinzheng (China Daily)Updated: 2016-09-02

b083fe955aa119331efa2d.jpg

Employees work at a Sany assembly plant in Lingang Industrial Park, near Shanghai. [Photo/Agencies]


Editor's note: In this ongoing series on the birth and growth of privately owned Chinese companies that are redefining innovation, China Daily profiles Sany, the largest machinery manufacturer by revenue in China, which is shifting machinery sales overseas.

China's Belt and Road Initiative offers promising opportunities for Sany Group to expand its global market, said president of Sany, the largest machinery manufacturer by revenue in China.

"Sany has established a Belt and Road office to push forward with the export of machinery for wind power, minerals, port and residential housing construction, and oil and gas exploitation," said Xiang Wenbo, president of Sany, which is based in Changsha, Hunan province.

Sany relies less on the domestic market and has a larger footprint overseas, he said.

Before the financial crisis, more than 90 percent of Sany's sales were in China. In 2015, the company's overseas revenue stood at 10 billion yuan ($1.51 billion), accounting for 44.2 percent of its total revenue. For example, its overseas sales of excavators increased by 90 percent in 2015 year-on-year.

The company has built sales networks in more than 70 countries and regions around the world, with exports to more than 100 countries and regions. It has more than 4,000 employees overseas, with factories in India, the United States, Germany, Brazil, and Indonesia.

"Road construction in Pakistan has brought contracts worth more than 100 million yuan to Sany. Construction by Chinese companies in Africa has brought Sany's machines to that continent. Our offices overseas have provided reliable after-sales service to customers," said Xiang.

In 2012, Sany purchased German company Putzmeister Holding GmbH, a leading global concrete machinery manufacturer for 360 million euros ($400.7 million).

"Putzmeister has factories in Turkey, Belgium, Spain and Russia. It compliments our manufacturing capacity overseas," said Xiang.

According to a report by ocn.com.cn, a Shenzhen-based consulting agency, shrinking domestic demand, overcapacity and rising operating costs have put a limit on machinery manufacturing in China. The overseas market offers a new growth point for the industry. But, Chinese companies should not be too optimistic because, unlike the Chinese government's bailout investment, the demand overseas is sporadic.

The annual growth rates of machinery industry in China have been more than 10 percent every year in the past few years. But, Xiang said, such high rates were abnormal. As the investment slows down, the industry is going to go through a reshuffle.

More than 100 excavator manufacturers emerged just a few years ago. Now only 20 of them are still operating.

"Our revenue at one point was only one tenth of the highest level we had ever achieved. We have cut our employees down from 70,000 to 30,000. It has been quite a painful period," said Xiang.

Now, Sany has survived the competition. In 2011, its excavator revenue grew by only 11 percent year-on-year. The growth rate reached 20 percent year-on-year in 2015.

In the first half of this year, Sany's concrete machinery registered a revenue of 5 billion yuan, number one of its kind in the world. Its exactor revenue stood at 3.4 billion yuan, number one in the Chinese domestic market.
 
ahojunk said:
Before the financial crisis, more than 90 percent of Sany's sales were in China. In 2015, the company's overseas revenue stood at 10 billion yuan ($1.51 billion), accounting for 44.2 percent of its total revenue. For example, its overseas sales of excavators increased by 90 percent in 2015 year-on-year.

The company has built sales networks in more than 70 countries and regions around the world, with exports to more than 100 countries and regions. It has more than 4,000 employees overseas, with factories in India, the United States, Germany, Brazil, and Indonesia.
:enjoy:





Sany 62M Concrete Pump Truck Sent to Japan to Cool down Nuclear Reactors

128286303.jpg
128286296.jpg
128286293.jpg
128286294.jpg
 
Sany Wins Massive Mobile Port Machinery Deal in Saudi Arabia

DAMMAM, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 29, 2016--Sany Port Machinery, a subsidiary of Sany Group, has won the order for 31 units of mobile port machinery to King Abdul Aziz Port in Dammam, Saudi Arabia this month. This marks Sany's largest ever mobile port machinery order.

The deal with Saudi Arabia’s second-largest port (the largest port in the Persian Gulf) is valued at almost US $7.5 million. Sany will provide 10T - 46T forklifts, reach stackers and container handlers, as well as special attachment for handling bulk cargo such as steel pipes and steel coils.

Sany 8.jpg

Sany SRSC4535C1 reach stacker (King Abdul Aziz Port Dammam, Saudi Arabia)

“Sany Port Machinery is extremely reliable and engineered to meet local customer needs,” said Sany Port Machinery’s Middle East regional manager. “Sany and its local dealers work together to deliver timely and reliable service to our customers. Our efforts to ensure that we provide efficient part delivery has earned us recognition from our customers and led to the success of our business.”

Sany Port Machinery was established in 2010 and has since become a global leader in the development and manufacture of high-performance logistics equipment. It has established two world-class manufacturing plants in Changsha and Zhuhai, China. At these locations Sany engineers more than 150 models of mobile port machinery, large port machinery, and marine equipment.

Since 2011, the number of Sany machines used at ports and in container yards in Saudi Arabia has risen from 8 to nearly 100. The company has used a strong network of dealers to distribute machinery and promote its brand throughout Saudi Arabia. As a result, Sany now holds a 35% market share for mobile port machinery in the country.

Two Sany post-Panamax container cranes and a rubber-tired gantry crane are used at the Yanbu Commercial Port on the East Coast of the Red Sea.

Sany 9.jpg

Sany post-Panamax container cranes and rubber-tired gantry crane (Yanbu Commercial Port, Saudi Arabia)

Sany’s STS6101, ship-to-shore container crane, has been stationed at one of the most significant seaports in Saudi Arabia, the Port of Jeddah, since 2015. This port links the East–West trade routes.

Winning the large order from King Abdul Aziz Port will bolster Sany Port Machinery’s market presence in Saudi Arabia. Sany will continue to make more inroads in the Middle Eastern market.

About Sany

Sany is a leading global heavy machinery manufacturer with plants in the US, Germany, Brazil and India, and business covering over 100 countries and regions worldwide. The company has been recognized as one of the most innovative and successful companies in the world, and its concrete machinery is ranked No. 1 globally.

http://www.sanyglobal.com/news/237.html


Money come in :enjoy:
Congratulations for Sany Heavy Industry :china:
 
Heavy Machinery Giant SANY Plays Key Role in World’s No. 3 Great Mosque Construction

Over 40 SANY concrete and hoisting machines have been taking part in the minaret construction of the Djamaâ El Djazaïr- Great Mosque of Algiers in Algeria, whose height has reached to 206 meters by Aug 16, becoming the tallest point in North Africa.

The Great Mosque of Algiers is located in Algiers, capital of Algeria, and is comprised of 12 buildings on an area of 400,000 square meters. Upon completion, the minaret will tower 265m (874 ft) into the sky and boast the tallest steel-work minaret in the world.

The minaret has 42 floors on the ground and 2 underground, weighing 8,041 tons. SANY ultra pressure trailer pumps and placing booms are being used on the concrete pouring for the steel structure complex project.

Sany 11.png



Required to be built one floor within 7 days to ensure that pouring work was completed within project timelines, the minaret saw SANY equipment deliver highly efficient performance and operate long time without a stop.

In addition, a SANY 400t crawler crane was also used to undertake the hoisting work as the mosque’s prayer hall began installing its dome on Aug 16, the most difficult part in the construction of the prayer hall.

The dome can accommodate 36,000 prayers and has a central dome with the apex height of 71.1 meters. With nearly 200 components and a large number of bolted joints, the installation is a big structural challenge.

SANY’s service team made special plans to ensure the hoisting could be completely smoothly. “The SANY 400t crawler crane delivered the efficient performance with high stability and hoisting capability, receiving high recognition from customers,” said Guo Jian, service dept. manager in SANY Algeria branch.

Great Mosque of Algiers 3.jpg


The prayer hall is expected to be capped on Oct, 2016 and the minaret on March, 2017. Upon completion, the Great Mosque of Algiers will become the third largest mosque in the world.

Apart from this, SANY has also been involved in a number of other key infrastructure projects across the continent, such as the Mombasa–Nairobi Railway Project, Kenya’s biggest infrastructure project since its 1963 independence, SANY has supplied the project with a total of 120 units of heavy machinery, valued at over US$15 million; in the Ethiopian Adama II Wind Farm Project, the largest wind farm in Ethiopia and the second in Africa, 102 sets of SANY SE7715 wind turbines were installed in this project, and the installation, the equipment commissioning and the power grid connection were all provided by Sany Heavy Machinery, whose excellent performance brought Sany much praise and a letter of appreciation from the Adama II project department.


SANY has been doing business in Africa for over a decade and has established an extensive network of local dealers and long-term cooperative relations through its overseas subsidiaries in the North, Central and Southern Africa regions. To date, SANY alone has exported over 12,000 units of construction machinery to the continent, exceeding US$1.5 billion in sales and maintaining a mutually beneficial overseas business model that prioritizes international capacity cooperation as put forward by the Chinese government’s Belt and Road national strategy.

Great Mosque of Algiers 4.jpg


http://www.sanyglobal.com/news/243.html

My Wish with Great Mosque of Algiers Construction :smitten:
 
XCMG Wins another Batch Order for Excavators from the US


With reliable performance and strong customer reputation, XCMG won an order for 10 XE360 excavators from the US, thereby adding a bright color to XCMG’s big picture of global market expansion.

XCMG 3.jpg


Europe and North America represent the high-end markets that put strict standards on the technical performance of excavators. To meet the clients’ needs, the customized improvements were made to the model based on nearly 1,000 feedbacks we received from the EU/US markets. These customized improvements include: installing a high-pressure common rail fuel system for the engine to enable the smart match with the primary pump to effectively increase fuel and working efficiency; adopting the redox and EGR technology in the exhausting system to help reduce nitrogen oxides emission by 80% from 2.0g/kWh to 0.4g/kWh; using a straight-flow air filter in the air-intake system for reduced wind resistance, increased pre-filtration efficiency (+15%) and longer useful life of the filter element; designing the CAN bus communication system for electrical components to simplify electric circuit and lower the vehicle’s electrical system failure; and providing optional components for users to allow operation in multiple working conditions. These improvements further enhance the product function and support the expansion to the EU/US markets.

http://www.xcmg.com/en-ap/news/news-detail-481823.htm

Thanks America for Use Chinese Excavators :-)
My Favorite Excavator from XCMG Heavy industry is XE 900C Excavator :enjoy:

XCMG 4.jpg







XCMG Exports 13 Road Rollers to the US


13 CV123U road rollers were recently exported to North America. They were a batch of “customized” vibratory rollers tailor-made by XCMG Road Machinery Business Unit to meet the needs of North American market users.

Highly recognized by American users for their compaction capability, efficiency and reliability, these products (road rollers) are adding significant weight to XCMG’s effort in building a market presence in North America.
From the 1990s when China began to sell its construction machinery products to high-end markets to becoming a leader in sales volume of large-tonnage rollers today, XCMG Road Machinery Business Unit has played a leading role in China’s compaction machinery industry to shoulder the responsibility of building China’s manufacturing power. By constantly improving the product quality and deep plowing “Plan L”, the unit has achieved great success and strong recognition in the global market, with its products winning good reputation among users in China and the US/European markets.

XCMG 6.jpg


http://www.xcmg.com/en-ap/news/news-detail-481693.htm

Let's build America together :china::usflag:
With Chinese made Heavy Equipment :-)
 
Belarus, China plan to launch production of tower cranes at Mogilev Strommashina

Economy 30.09.2016

MINSK, 30 September (BelTA) – Belarus and China plan to launch the production of tower cranes at Mogilev Strommashina Plant, Belarus' Industry Minister Vitaly Vovk said in an interview to the ONT TV channel, BelTA has learned.

“We plan to start the production of tower cranes at Strommashina together with Chinese partners. As for Gomselmash, we also plan to share competencies, setting up assembly plants both in Belarus and China. We are mulling over the same in what concerns the production of tractors,” the minister noted as he commented on the agreements that were signed during Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko's visit to China.

For example, the Belarusian automobile engineering company BelAZ and China Sanjiang Space Group signed a memorandum of understanding on 29 September. The roadmap for long-term cooperation was inked by the Industry Ministry of Belarus and China's Zoomlion. The Industry Ministry of Belarus also concluded a memorandum of cooperation with Weichai Power Co., Ltd to organize the production of diesel engines in Belarus.

The Chinese side emphasized good cooperation prospects and expressed readiness to invest in Belarus. Among the priority partners considered for further cooperation are MAZ, MTZ, Gomselmash, and Strommashina. The parties are also considering the possibility of setting up a joint engineering center.

http://eng.belta.by/economics/view/...er-cranes-at-mogilev-strommashina-94960-2016/
 
ZOOMLION EARTHMOVING EQUIPMENT MARCHES INTO INDONESIAN MARKET
2016-08-25

Recently, ten medium-sized excavators were transported from Zoomlion Weinan Industrial Park to Indonesia to help with local infrastructure construction. It is learned that these earthmoving products were purchased by a Chinese-funded client in Indonesia for the first time after it bought Zoomlion truck cranes and tower cranes twice.

zoom.jpg

Zoomlion ZE-230E Excavators

“We purchased 26 truck cranes and tower cranes from Zoomlion last year, and 21 truck cranes and three crawler cranes this July. The outstanding product performance and high-quality service of Zoomlion left us a deep impression, and also laid a solid foundation for this cooperation. It is an attempt and also a beginning of the long-term cooperation to purchase Zoomlion excavators,” the relevant principal of the client said.


zoom 3.jpg

Zoomlion QY-30V Truck Cranes

Indonesia has been a major importer of Chinese engineering machines, and the local market of earthmoving equipment has always seen fierce competition. This time, Zoomlion’s ZE excavators were purchased, including six ZE230E ones, two ZE210E and two ZE260E.


zoom 4.jpg

Zoomlion DG113 Aerial Platform Trucks

The ZE excavators boasts leading operating efficiency in the industry, big engine power and mature and advanced hydraulic system and electric control system. The large-capacity bucket has first-ranking working speed and production efficiency. Their key components come from the suppliers of famous brands in the industry, and other parts like dipper, bucket, tread shoe, cab protection device and air filtration system have various configuration specifications suitable for different working conditions and operating environments, which can be selected by users according to respective requirements. These products feature strong adaptability. The meter display is complete with interfaces of nine countries’ languages such as Chinese, English, French, Russian, Spanish and Portuguese to meet the operating needs of different countries and regions.


Meanwhile, Zoomlion has further upgraded its overseas service, and won the favor of Indonesian customers due to its sound system of accessories and timely response.

http://en.zoomlion.com/news/10266_for_press_release_text.htm

Thanks China for Helping Indonesian Local Infrastructure Construction with your Heavy Machinery Equipment :china:

Daniel808 said:
ZOOMLION EARTHMOVING EQUIPMENT MARCHES INTO INDONESIAN MARKET
2016-08-25

Recently, ten medium-sized excavators were transported from Zoomlion Weinan Industrial Park to Indonesia to help with local infrastructure construction. It is learned that these earthmoving products were purchased by a Chinese-funded client in Indonesia for the first time after it bought Zoomlion truck cranes and tower cranes twice.

Zoomlion ZE-230E Excavators

“We purchased 26 truck cranes and tower cranes from Zoomlion last year, and 21 truck cranes and three crawler cranes this July. The outstanding product performance and high-quality service of Zoomlion left us a deep impression, and also laid a solid foundation for this cooperation. It is an attempt and also a beginning of the long-term cooperation to purchase Zoomlion excavators,” the relevant principal of the client said.


Zoomlion QY-30V Truck Cranes

Indonesia has been a major importer of Chinese engineering machines, and the local market of earthmoving equipment has always seen fierce competition. This time, Zoomlion’s ZE excavators were purchased, including six ZE230E ones, two ZE210E and two ZE260E.


Zoomlion DG113 Aerial Platform Trucks

The ZE excavators boasts leading operating efficiency in the industry, big engine power and mature and advanced hydraulic system and electric control system. The large-capacity bucket has first-ranking working speed and production efficiency. Their key components come from the suppliers of famous brands in the industry, and other parts like dipper, bucket, tread shoe, cab protection device and air filtration system have various configuration specifications suitable for different working conditions and operating environments, which can be selected by users according to respective requirements. These products feature strong adaptability. The meter display is complete with interfaces of nine countries’ languages such as Chinese, English, French, Russian, Spanish and Portuguese to meet the operating needs of different countries and regions.


Meanwhile, Zoomlion has further upgraded its overseas service, and won the favor of Indonesian customers due to its sound system of accessories and timely response.

http://en.zoomlion.com/news/10266_for_press_release_text.htm

Thanks China for Helping Indonesian Local Infrastructure Construction with your Heavy Machinery Equipment :china:

Thanks brother @TaiShang

With your Contribution, this thread would become more Excellent, brother @TaiShang @cirr @ahojunk @Shotgunner51 @AndrewJin @yusheng @jkroo @Jlaw @long_ @Sinopakfriend and all
Dear friend,

Thank you for sharing the positive development. Indeed this is how the Community of Prosperity is created.

By sharing, trading and joint development we can advance the human condition in Asia and beyond.

Wish you all the very best with progress, peace and development of your very beautiful country!

Keep going!
 
Daniel808 said:
ZOOMLION EARTHMOVING EQUIPMENT MARCHES INTO INDONESIAN MARKET
2016-08-25

Recently, ten medium-sized excavators were transported from Zoomlion Weinan Industrial Park to Indonesia to help with local infrastructure construction. It is learned that these earthmoving products were purchased by a Chinese-funded client in Indonesia for the first time after it bought Zoomlion truck cranes and tower cranes twice.
We have pindad excavators, dont we?

 
MarveL said:
We have pindad excavators, dont we?

Yes, but I hope pindad can make Larger excavator for construction need in Indonesia.
This pindad excavator is still Small compare to other Machine monster. :-)


Just like many Monster from SANY Heavy Industries.


SANY Heavy Industry Large Excavator
sany 3.jpg


sany 4.jpg


sany 6.jpg


sany 8.jpg


sany 9.jpg


SANY Real Monster o_O


Indonesia still need many Imported Larger Excavators to full fill Local Construction need in here, bro @Place Of Space

Many Sany, XCMG, Zoomlion, etc Heavy Equipment already Imported to full fill Construction need in Indonesia.

SANY Heavy Industry Large Excavators

sany 11.jpg


sany 12.jpg




 
@Daniel808 Thanks for tagging me. Sany, XCMG, Zoomlion are great brands.
btw, both Sany and Zoomlion are Changsha-based companies. @jkroo

Sany

XCMG Wins another Batch Order for Excavators from the US


With reliable performance and strong customer reputation, XCMG won an order for 10 XE360 excavators from the US, thereby adding a bright color to XCMG’s big picture of global market expansion.

Europe and North America represent the high-end markets that put strict standards on the technical performance of excavators. To meet the clients’ needs, the customized improvements were made to the model based on nearly 1,000 feedbacks we received from the EU/US markets. These customized improvements include: installing a high-pressure common rail fuel system for the engine to enable the smart match with the primary pump to effectively increase fuel and working efficiency; adopting the redox and EGR technology in the exhausting system to help reduce nitrogen oxides emission by 80% from 2.0g/kWh to 0.4g/kWh; using a straight-flow air filter in the air-intake system for reduced wind resistance, increased pre-filtration efficiency (+15%) and longer useful life of the filter element; designing the CAN bus communication system for electrical components to simplify electric circuit and lower the vehicle’s electrical system failure; and providing optional components for users to allow operation in multiple working conditions. These improvements further enhance the product function and support the expansion to the EU/US markets.

http://www.xcmg.com/en-ap/news/news-detail-481823.htm

Thanks America for Use Chinese Excavators :-)
My Favorite Excavator from XCMG Heavy industry is XE 900C Excavator :enjoy:

XCMG Exports 13 Road Rollers to the US


13 CV123U road rollers were recently exported to North America. They were a batch of “customized” vibratory rollers tailor-made by XCMG Road Machinery Business Unit to meet the needs of North American market users.

Highly recognized by American users for their compaction capability, efficiency and reliability, these products (road rollers) are adding significant weight to XCMG’s effort in building a market presence in North America.
From the 1990s when China began to sell its construction machinery products to high-end markets to becoming a leader in sales volume of large-tonnage rollers today, XCMG Road Machinery Business Unit has played a leading role in China’s compaction machinery industry to shoulder the responsibility of building China’s manufacturing power. By constantly improving the product quality and deep plowing “Plan L”, the unit has achieved great success and strong recognition in the global market, with its products winning good reputation among users in China and the US/European markets.

http://www.xcmg.com/en-ap/news/news-detail-481693.htm

Let's build America together :china::usflag:
With Chinese made Heavy Equipment :-)
Countless great projects are powered by XCMG machinery!
 
