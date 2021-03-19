As we all know, Australia is a very lovely country. As "the son of the world". Australia gets love from all over the world. China also dotes on Australia.
So every time my son has some needs. As fathers, we should understand. And try to help it.
I believe many friends who pay close attention to "the son of the world" know it. Australia often complains: OMG, our economy is too dependent on China. It has to change!
See here. China father is very sad. so. China agrees to raise Australian tariffs on a large scale. For my son! For Australia!
our son Australia has achieved its goal. I think that's what the world is happy to see.
Look, how much China fathers love Australia.
China puts Australia on notice over wheat exports
China imposes heavy tariffs on Australian wine
China slaps up to 200% tariffs on Australian wine
China's list of sanctions and tariffs on Australian trade is growing. Here's what has been hit so far
China imposes 212% tariff on Australian wine - Drinks ...
China increases coal import quotas but Australia likely to be excluded
China ban gives Australian coal miners a quality quandary
48 ships with Australian coal still stranded off China’s coastline
As long as Australia is happy. As a father. We absolutely meet your requirements!
Look, how much China loves Australia. Now Australia has successfully got rid of its economic dependence on China... So there's a problem. "Son of the world" should not kneel down to thank China?
China puts Australia on notice over wheat exports as it plans 'enhanced' inspections
Australian wheat producers are being dragged into the growing political and trade tussle between Canberra and Beijing, after China warns it will put Australian exports under the microscope.
Over 200% tariffs may cause $1.2B loss a year to Australian wine industry, say media reports - Anadolu Agency
China slaps up to 200% tariffs on Australian wine
It has been investigating the "dumping" of cheap wines in China - an accusation Australia denies.
China's list of sanctions and tariffs on Australian trade is growing. Here's what has been hit so far
The hit list: Sanctions imposed on Australian trade by China
Having trouble keeping up with the growing list of official and unofficial sanctions brought in by China? Here's a quick guide to what's been hit and what might still be in the firing line.
China imposes 212% tariff on Australian wine - Drinks ...
China increases coal import quotas but Australia likely to be excluded
China’s foreign ministry says Australia needs to show ‘mutual respect’
China ban gives Australian coal miners a quality quandary
If China’s ban on Australian thermal coal is permanent, should local miners focus on producing smaller volumes of higher quality coal for other markets?
48 ships with Australian coal still stranded off China’s coastline
The number of coal carriers stranded off China with banned Australian coal has ducked under the 50 mark, but still around 1,000 seafarers remain marooned thanks to the ongoing spat between Australia and China. Canberra and Beijing have seen relations sour significantly over the past year with...
