China has won water dispute with Kazakhstan

China has won water dispute with Kazakhstan​

KAZAKHSTAN_CHINA_500px-River-ili-2.PNG

The Ili flows from Ili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture of China’s Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region to Almaty Region in Kazakhstan. / Edmon2004, cc-by-sa 3.0.

December 8, 2022

Kazakhstan has given up trying to stop China from using so much water upstream on transboundary rivers.

That is among the conclusions of a recent paper placing Sino-Kazakh water disputes within the wider context of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), China’s global infrastructure spending spree. Clearly, given the power asymmetry, China has an upper hand in the relationship.

Two major rivers flow from Chinese Xinjiang into Kazakhstan: The Ili, in the south, feeds the country’s largest lake, Balkhash; the Irtysh runs through Kazakhstan’s northern industrial heartland before continuing into Siberia. China uses up to half the water in each, a source of perennial frustration among Kazakhs who fear that Balkhash could go the way of the disappeared Aral Sea.

Ili (Yili) was annexed by Russia in 1871 , China recovered this region in 1881. A treaty was finally assigned between China and Russia in Saint Petersburg (1881). Ili region is filled with big rivers, lakes and beautiful pasture grasslands, huge contrast to barren deserts in southern Xinjiang where most Uighurs live. The main ethnic group in Ili region is Xinjiang Kazakhs.

Sunset at Yili River in a small Kazakh border town sitting next to Kazakhstan in northern Xinjiang
This river soon will flow into Kazakhstan from this point
 

