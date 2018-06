China has the largest forex reserves in the world — here's how other countries measure up

Jeff Desjardins, Visual Capitalist

May 29, 2018, 2:18 Am

Forex reserves can help a country buoy local currency or even provide insurance in the case of a national economic emergency.

China tops other countries in foreign reserves with $3.2 trillion held.

The dollar and the euro are the most common reserve currencies used in international transactions, so the US and EU don't need to hold a lot of reserves.

FOREX RESERVES BY COUNTRY

WHY HOLD FOREIGN CURRENCY RESERVES?