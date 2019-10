China has tested a new laser designed to find submarines. This is how it works

Key points:

For comparison, sunlight rarely reaches 200 metres below the water's surface

Once developed, the technology would fundamentally change submarine warfare

The technology is part of a program to create a beam to penetrate depths of 500 metres

PHOTO: Most sunlight is unable to pass the euphotic zone which generally extends to depths of 200 metres. (US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)

Technology could fundamentally shift submarine warfare



PHOTO: The research team's laser depth claim would put it in range of Australia's operational submarines.(ABC News: Jarrod Fankhauser)





To put the laser's reach in context, Australia's current submarines, known as the Collins class, are reported to have a diving depth of 180 metres below sea level, though its ultimate diving depth could be much deeper, given that it remains classified information.



The laser technology, when deployed, could fundamentally change submarine warfare, given that the Chinese military — or any other — would possess the ability to spot another submarine before it entered their country's territorial waters.



China wants to see the sea at 500m below the surface



PHOTO: Most operational submarines use sound to find out where other vessels may be in a body of water. (AFP: Guang Niu)





The Post also reported that the Shanghai research team were part of China's 'Guanlan' (Sea Watcher) project, which aims to build a laser satellite that fire a beam that can reach 500 metres below the sea surface.



The program was launched in May 2018 with over 20 research institutes and universities reportedly signing up to it.



Dr Guha said a depth of 500 metres would be beyond the maximum depth thresholds for most submarines in operation today, however, there may be submarines in operation that can dive much deeper — given that most submarine tactical information remains classified.