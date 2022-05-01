What's new

China has stopped Cpec project??

AZ1

AZ1

Jul 25, 2017
IMG_20220501_140333.png


Could anyone confirm this news please, also there is video circulating lots of chinese leaving departing from karachi airport. Hope this may turn out false news.

IMG_20220501_144259.png


first i thought its old video may be in time of corona then seen airport worker without mask restriction etc.

earlier to this

Govt to wind up CPEC authority

I genuinely wish that we develop an economy that is no longer dependent on remittances. Atleast this would shutdown your higher sense of superiority and feeling that we owe you guys something. Yeah appoint faiz hameed as chief cause he was pro PTI and using ISI machinery tl provide benefits to...
Tomcats

Tomcats

Jan 24, 2020
There is only a singular image/video being circulated which is devoid of any context, I haven't seen any news on this.
 
Zaki

Zaki

Oct 20, 2008
Same video was shared couple of days ago however I think this video is shot during Pandemic era and got nothing to do with CPEC
 
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

Aug 15, 2015
The above video was proven to be FAKE news. After already having invested in over $65 billion in CPEC, it is highly unlikely that the Chinese will stop CPEC. Also, China doesn't want to be vulnerable at the Straights of Malacca. CPEC prevents that.
 

