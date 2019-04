China Has Second-Highest Number of Fat Cats; Beijing Has Highest Density

As the nation's economy grows, 10 Chinese provinces and cities reached the 50,000 high-net-worth person threshold by the end of last year, and Beijing, Shanghai, Guangdong, Zhejiang and Jiangsu all logged more than 100,000 such moneyed residents.

The number of well-off persons in Hunan, Guizhou, Anhui, Guangxi, Sichuan, Hubei and other provinces is growing at a faster clip than the national average due to rapid economic growth in China's central and southwestern regions.