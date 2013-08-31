China has reached about 96 per cent of its target to build 500,000 5G base stations this year

More than 480,000 5G base stations have already been completed in China this year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology

There are about 100 million devices connected to the next-generation network in the world’s second-largest economy

China is well on the track to reach its goal of building 500,000 5G base stations this year with more than 480,000 – or 96 per cent of the annual target – already completed, as the world's second-largest economy doubles down on efforts to boost growth amid the coronavirus pandemic, including through 5G and data centres. There are about 100 million devices connected to 5G networks in mainland China, according to Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) director Wen Ku, who provided the updated numbers at a conference in Beijing last week. At the same event, MIIT minister Xiao Yaqing also said there were more than 60 million 5G users in the country, according to state-run Xinhua News Agency.