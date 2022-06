China Has Overtaken The US as The Foreign Power Seen as Having The Biggest Positive Influence in Africa by Young People [Bloomberg]

China Surpasses US in Eyes of Young Africans, Survey Shows ​

China provides affordable goods, invests in infrastructure

Survey covers 18-to-24-year-olds on world’s youngest continent

“We see China having climbed to pole position, we see a recognition of the fact that China is engaging in Africa at a time when when very few others are,” Ivor Ichikowitz, chairman of the foundation, said in an interview in Johannesburg. “In Africa, America has played a very very limited role, its actually played an embarrassingly insignificant role in terms of actual investment, actual trade, actual building of infrastructure.”

Dominant Player​

32% of young Africans said they were excited and optimistic about the future of their countries compared with 43% in the 2020 survey. Angolans, Zambians and Malawians were the most pessimistic of their countries while Nigerians had the dimmest view of the continent’s future.

39% said they wouldn’t take a Covid-19 vaccine even if it was easily available.

The top priority for those surveyed was job creation.

72% of youth said they are concerned about climate change, citing worries ranging from droughts to increased pollution.

More than half of those surveyed said they planned to emigrate in the next few years.

China has overtaken the US as the foreign power seen as having the biggest positive influence in Africa by young people, according to a survey released on Monday. Beijing has plowed money into African infrastructure over the past two decades and supplies the continent with affordable consumer goods ranging from mobile phones and solar panels to shovels and plastics. In addition to its vast mineral and energy resources, Africa has the world's most youthful population and is seen as a potential market for the future by countries ranging from France to India. In terms of perceived positive influence, the US has now slipped behind the UK and European Union as well. "We see China having climbed to pole position, we see a recognition of the fact that China is engaging in Africa at a time when when very few others are," Ivor Ichikowitz, chairman of the foundation, said. "In Africa, America has played a very very limited role, its actually played an embarrassingly insignificant role in terms of actual investment, actual trade, actual building of infrastructure." "Overall we are seeing a much more positive approach to China, that's going to drive a lot more engagement with China." The survey, which involves lengthy face-to-face interviews, will be run annually. About 42% of the world's youth are expected to be African by 2030. Still, China's influence is not seen as universally positive. Of those surveyed 56% said they believed the unverified conspiracy theory that Covid-19 was developed and intentionally spread by the Chinese government. The survey also showed that young Africans have lost faith in their own governments, and are increasingly concerned about climate change and discrimination against women and ethnic minorities. Ichikowitz founded the foundation and also heads Paramount Group Ltd., a South Africa-based defense and aerospace business.