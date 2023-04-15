What's new

China Has Only a Fraction of the U.S.’ Top AI Research Talent

What’s new: China only has about one-fifth as many top artificial intelligence (AI) researchers as the U.S., despite boasting nearly 1 million people qualified to work in AI and related industries, according to recent reports.

Last year, China had 232 of the world’s top AI researchers, or 11.6% of the global total, according to the 2022’s AI 2000 List, which was compiled by Tsinghua University’s AI academic search platform. The U.S. number dominates the list with 1,146 AI researchers, or 57.3% of the global total.

China Has Only a Fraction of the U.S.' Top AI Research Talent - Caixin Global

China Has Only a Fraction of the U.S.’ Top AI Research Talent -The Asian country had 232 of the world’s best researchers in the field last year, compared with America’s more than 1,100, a recent report shows
