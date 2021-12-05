What's new

China has now surpassed the United States in life expectancy

China has now surpassed the United States in life expectancy
nlo726as8a781.jpg


During his live televised speech regarding Omicron’s dominance in the United States on Tuesday, President Joe Biden claimed that the country was in a far better position now than in March of 2020. This blatantly false assertion was exposed the next day when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that Americans’ life expectancy fell 1.8 years (from 78.8 to 77.0) in the course of 2020, 0.3 years more than their interim estimate of July 2021.

By comparison, China’s life expectancy has climbed from 76.91 years in 2019 to 76.96 in 2020 and 77.13 in 2021.

www.wsws.org

Life expectancy in the US dropped by an astounding 1.8 years during the first year of the pandemic

Despite President Biden’s claim that the US is in a better place since March 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that life expectancy in 2020 dropped by nearly two years. By all indications, this trend will worsen in 2021.
www.wsws.org
Now we know who is committing genocide on its own people
 
