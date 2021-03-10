What's new

China Has 'Not Yet Withdrawn' From Several Forward Positions Along the LAC: US Commander

R

Rangila

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 20, 2013
2,211
-2
2,619
Country
Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic Of
Location
Argentina
While India's defence minister as well as the Foreign Ministry stated that New Delhi hasn't "ceded" any territory to Beijing during the ongoing border standoff in the eastern Ladakh region, the claim was disputed by the head of US Indo-Pacific Command Admiral Philip Davidson on Tuesday.

A lawmaker from India's governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the Foreign Ministry of lying to the public for claiming in parliament that no Indian territory had been "ceded" to China after the Galwan Valley clashes on 15-16 June 2020.

1615380694415.png



 
newb3e

newb3e

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 25, 2007
10,082
-21
9,649
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
it doesnt matter what US thinks Modi g told the bakhts that no land was lost so no land is lost! and if you persist with the factual argument that Chinese occupy hindu lands bakhts will counter with follow:
20 PLA soliders killed
took china 100 days to accept PLA casualities
pictures of crying soldiers (only brave Indians dont cry when they leave their families)
blah blah bs from jeeNewj and Ani
and lastly they will have a video of Major Lalit Arya thumping his boobies over some bs!
 
R

Rangila

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 20, 2013
2,211
-2
2,619
Country
Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic Of
Location
Argentina
China Has 'Not Yet Withdrawn' From Several Forward Positions Along the LAC: US Commander


thewire.in

China Has 'Not Yet Withdrawn' From Several Forward Positions Along the LAC: US Commander

Admiral Philip Davidson, Commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, noted that China adopted an increasingly assertive military posture to exert pressure and expand its influence across the Indo-Pacific region.
thewire.in thewire.in


'Breach of privilege notice': Swamy cites US report saying China not vacated Indian lands


www.theweek.in

'Breach of privilege notice': Swamy cites US report saying China not vacated Indian lands

Reports cited US commander Philip S. Davidson's statement at a congressional hearing
www.theweek.in www.theweek.in
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom