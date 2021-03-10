China Has 'Not Yet Withdrawn' From Several Forward Positions Along the LAC: US Commander

China Has 'Not Yet Withdrawn' From Several Forward Positions Along the LAC: US Commander Admiral Philip Davidson, Commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, noted that China adopted an increasingly assertive military posture to exert pressure and expand its influence across the Indo-Pacific region.

