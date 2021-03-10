China Has 'Not Yet Withdrawn' From Several Forward Positions Along the LAC: US Commander

While India's defence minister as well as the Foreign Ministry stated that New Delhi hasn't "ceded" any territory to Beijing during the ongoing border standoff in the eastern Ladakh region, the claim was disputed by the head of US Indo-Pacific Command Admiral Philip Davidson on Tuesday.
A lawmaker from India's governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the Foreign Ministry of lying to the public for claiming in parliament that no Indian territory had been "ceded" to China after the Galwan Valley clashes on 15-16 June 2020.
