China has no locus standi to comment on our internal matters: India on Beijing's Ladakh remark

"The Union Territories of Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir have been, are and will remain an integral part of India," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

"Our position on Arunachal Pradesh has also been made clear several times. Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of India. This fact has also been clearly conveyed to the Chinese side on several occasions, including at the highest level," he added.

The Indian External Affairs Ministry on Thursday said China had no locus standi on the internal matters of the country referring to Beijing's recent comment on New Delhi's developmental projects in Ladakh, which is already flared up with the bilateral tension for months, media reports said.This comes after China's recent reaction to the opening of a series of bridges in Ladakh by India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said it "does not recognise the Ladakh Union Territory illegally set up by India".Lijian also said the infrastructural development at the border was the root cause for tension between the two countries.The Indian government has said the new bridges will facilitate faster movement of troops and weapons close to the border.