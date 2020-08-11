beijingwalker
China has more industrial robots than next four countries combined
OCTOBER 12, 2020
China has more industrial robots than next four countries put together, according to a new report.
Data presented by Buy Shares indicates that China, Japan, and the United States cumulatively control about 58.71 percent of the global industrial robot installations.
As of September 2020, there were 381,000 units of industrial robots globally.
The coronavirus pandemic has been seen to spur industrial robots market.
Based from the data, China accounts for the largest share at 140,500 units, followed by Japan at 49,900 units.
The US is third with 33,300 installed units. South Korea has the fourth-highest installation at 27,900 units while Germany closes the fifth spot with 20,500 million installations.
The Czech Republic has the least industrial robot installation at 2,600.
Several factors are contributing to the growth if the industrial robot market installation. According to the research report:
“The industrial robot market is also expected to grow following the unprecedented situation as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
In the course of the crisis, many factories had to protect their employees by shutting down some production plants.
The pandemic creates a potential market for the industry as it is part of preparing for any similar pandemic in the future.”
The research also overviewed the annual installation of industrial robots worldwide between 2009 and 2019. Over the 10 years, the installation grew by 535 percent.
In 2009, the figure stood at 60,000 while last year the number was 381,000. By 2010, the number had doubled to 121,000.
Notably, in 2018, the installation stood at 422,000 before dropping by 9.7 percent to 381,000 in 2019. The drop was the first in seven years.
