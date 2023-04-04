China has moral duty to contribute to peace in Ukraine: EU chief​

beijingwalker
China has moral duty to contribute to peace in Ukraine: EU chiefReuters | | Posted by Animesh Chaturvedi
Apr 04, 2023 02:10 PM IST
EU's chief, Josep Borrell, stated that China has a moral responsibility to establish peace in Ukraine and not to support Russia's aggression.China has a moral duty to contribute to the establishment of peace in Ukraine, and must not support the aggressor in the war started by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the European Union's top diplomat said on Tuesday.
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borell.(Reuters file photo)
"China has a moral duty to contribute to a fair peace, they cannot be siding with the aggressor," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said after a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Brussels.
