What's new

China has launched the world’s most powerful magnet for scientific research

onebyone

onebyone

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 2, 2014
6,798
-4
16,344
Country
Thailand
Location
Thailand

China has launched the world’s most powerful magnet for scientific research​

  • Facility is not much bigger than a coin but it can create a stable magnetic field of 45.22 tesla – over a million times stronger than that of the Earth
  • Team at the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ High Magnetic Field Laboratory achieved their goal after making ‘major technological breakthrough’
  • A team at the High Magnetic Field Laboratory in Hefei, Anhui province has built the world’s strongest magnet for scientific research. Photo: Handout

    A team at the High Magnetic Field Laboratory in Hefei, Anhui province has built the world’s strongest magnet for scientific research. Photo: Handout

  • China on Friday launched the world’s most powerful magnet for scientific research at a laboratory in the southeastern city of Hefei, in Anhui province.
    The magnetic field facility is not much bigger than a coin, with a diameter of 33mm. But the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ High Magnetic Field Laboratory says it can create a stable magnetic field as strong as 45.22 tesla – or over a million times stronger than that of the Earth.
    “[The Hefei facility] has become the highest steady-state magnetic field that can support scientific research in the world,” the laboratory said in a statement.

 
dbc

dbc

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Feb 1, 2009
5,510
14
6,046
Country
France
Location
United States

Some technical details here for members that can read Chinese.​


合肥科学岛稳态强磁场刷新世界纪录​

时间：2022-08-12 作者：赵盛、袁春杰、王天昊 文/图​

　　8月12日，由中国科学院合肥物质科学研究院强磁场科学中心研制的国家稳态强磁场实验装置再攀“科技高峰”：其混合磁体（磁体口径32毫米）产生了45.22万高斯（即45.22特斯拉）的稳态磁场，刷新了同类型磁体的世界纪录，成为目前全球范围内可支持科学研究的最高稳态磁场。原世界纪录是1999年由美国国家强磁场实验室创造，其混合磁体产生45万高斯，至今已保持纪录23年之久。
　　国家稳态强磁场实验装置是“十一五”期间国家发改委批准立项的重大科技基础设施（又称“大科学装置”），包括十台磁体：五台水冷磁体、四台超导磁体和一台混合磁体。其中，混合磁体是国际上技术难度最高的磁体，也是能够产生最高稳态磁场的磁体，从结构上看，它由外“超导磁体”和内“水冷磁体”组合而成。2016年，强磁场团队自主研制成功中心场强达40万高斯的混合磁体，一举跻身世界第二。团队追求创新、勇攀高峰的脚步从未停歇，在合肥综合性国家科学中心强光磁预研项目的支持下，经过五年多紧张的技术攻关，强磁场团队创新了磁体结构、研发了新材料、优化了制造工艺，终于取得重大技术突破。此次国家稳态强磁场实验装置的混合磁体在26.9兆瓦的电源功率下产生45.22万高斯的稳态强磁场，达到国际领先水平，成为我国科学实验极端条件建设乃至世界强磁场技术发展的重要里程碑。
　　稳态强磁场是物质科学研究需要的一种极端实验条件，是推动重大科学发现的“利器”。在强磁场实验环境下，物质特性会受到调控，有利于科学家们发现物质新现象、探索物质新规律。世界科技强国一直重视强磁场实验条件建设，目前国际上有五大稳态强磁场实验室，分布于美国、法国、荷兰、日本以及中国合肥科学岛。
　　国家稳态强磁场实验装置自投入运行以来，已经运行超过50万个机时，为国内外170多家单位提供了实验条件，包括清华大学、北京大学、中国科大、复旦大学、南京大学、浙江大学，中科院物理所、高能所、电工所、半导体所，美国哈佛大学、新加坡国立大学、德国马普所等装置用户，在物理、化学、材料、生命健康、工程技术等领域开展了超过3000项课题的前沿研究，取得了一系列重大科技成果，如首次发现外尔轨道导致的三维量子霍尔效应、揭示日光照射改善学习记忆的分子及神经环路机制，等等。与此同时，研发装置衍生的成果和依托装置研究产生的多项成果，如组合扫描探针显微技术、国家Ⅰ类抗癌创新靶向药物等，成功地转化为现实生产力。
　　国家稳态强磁场实验装置的混合磁体产生世界最高的稳态磁场，有力地提升了支撑科学家们开展物质科学研究的实验条件，将在低功耗电子材料等研究中发挥不可或缺的关键作用。随着混合磁体产生的磁场强度的提高，其开放共享水平、用户服务水平也将得到大幅提升，必将成为支撑我国科技创新的一大“利器”。

 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
47,477
-12
91,878
Country
China
Location
China
AUGUST 12, 2022

China claims new world record for strongest steady magnetic field

by Huang Xiaomin, Zhou Shu, Chinese Academy of Sciences

China claims new world record for strongest steady magnetic field
The new world record of 45.22 tesla steady state high magnetic field. Credit: SHMFF team
On August 12, the hybrid magnet of the Steady High Magnetic Field Facility (SHMFF) in Hefei, China, produced a steady field of 45.22 tesla (T), the highest steady magnetic field by a working magnet in the world.

It broke the previous world record of 45 teslacreated in 1999 by a hybrid magnet at the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory of the United States.

This 45.22 tesla hybrid magnet is composed of a resistive insert nested in a superconducting outer ring with a bore of 32mm.

Although facing great challenges, the team successfully constructed the hybrid magnet in 2016, which generated a central magnetic field of 40 tesla then, making it the second 40 tesla level magnet across the world.

40 tesla was apparently not the end. Since then, the team's pursuing of higher magnetic field has never stopped.

"To achieve higher magnetic field, we innovated the structure of the magnet, and developed new materials," said Professor Kuang Guangli, the academic director of High Magnetic Field Laboratory of Hefei Institutes of Physical Science, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CHMFL) where SHMFF is based. "The manufacturing process of the bitter discs was also optimized," added Kuang in a statement made on an on-site verification by seven academicians.

China claims new world record for strongest steady magnetic field


The hybird magnet. Credit: The SHMFF team

The success of the 45.22 tesla magnet represents an important milestone in the development of magnetic technology in China and the world as well.

This magnet is one of the ten magnets developed and operated by CHMFL.

The lab in Hefei has previously set three world records with its resistive magnets.

SHMFF, a user facility, which now provides scientists worldwide the strongest steady state magnetic field, has operated more than 500,000 machine hours, providing over 170 institutes or universities at home and abroad experimental conditions for cutting-edge research of multi-disciplines.

phys.org

China claims new world record for strongest steady magnetic field

On August 12, the hybrid magnet of the Steady High Magnetic Field Facility (SHMFF) in Hefei, China, produced a steady field of 45.22 tesla (T), the highest steady magnetic field by a working magnet in the world.
phys.org phys.org
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

onebyone
In maglev innovation, Chinese researchers transfer power wirelessly to moving train
Replies
0
Views
608
onebyone
onebyone
B
China sets to build fusion energy research facility
Replies
0
Views
284
Beidou2020
B
onebyone
Tianwen-1 mission gives China an edge on Mars
Replies
0
Views
202
onebyone
onebyone
Nan Yang
China has built an artificial moon that simulates low-gravity conditions on Earth
Replies
2
Views
517
Viet
Viet
beijingwalker
From Artificial Sun To Orbital Bombardment Concept – China Claims ‘Big Breakthrough’ With Nuclear Fusion Reactor
Replies
0
Views
456
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom