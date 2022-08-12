China has launched the world’s most powerful magnet for scientific research
- Facility is not much bigger than a coin but it can create a stable magnetic field of 45.22 tesla – over a million times stronger than that of the Earth
- Team at the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ High Magnetic Field Laboratory achieved their goal after making ‘major technological breakthrough’
A team at the High Magnetic Field Laboratory in Hefei, Anhui province has built the world’s strongest magnet for scientific research. Photo: Handout
- China on Friday launched the world’s most powerful magnet for scientific research at a laboratory in the southeastern city of Hefei, in Anhui province.
The magnetic field facility is not much bigger than a coin, with a diameter of 33mm. But the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ High Magnetic Field Laboratory says it can create a stable magnetic field as strong as 45.22 tesla – or over a million times stronger than that of the Earth.
“[The Hefei facility] has become the highest steady-state magnetic field that can support scientific research in the world,” the laboratory said in a statement.
