China has invested more in Africa than the other top eight lenders combined

Between 2007 and 2020, China’s two main overseas development banks invested $23 billion in infrastructure projects on the continent, according to a Feb. 9 analysis by the Center for Global Development, a US think tank. That’s $8 billion more than what the other top eight lenders combined, including the World Bank, African Development Bank, and US and European development banks, contributed.During that period, total lending from all parties has leveled off at about $9 billion per year, less than one-tenth (pdf) of what the continent likely needs to support its growing population and meet urgent health, development, and energy challenges.The report also finds that between all public lenders, renewable energy projects have attracted more investment than other sectors, including fossil fuels. some economists argue That may be a good thing for the global climate, but with more than half of people on the continent still lacking access to electricity, that far more investment is needed in grid infrastructure and, in some cases, natural gas-fired power plants.