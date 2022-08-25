What's new

China has grudging but immense respect for India, says former Australian PM Kevin Rudd

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
47,941
-12
92,379
Country
China
Location
China

China has grudging but immense respect for India, says former Australian PM Kevin Rudd​

Edited By: Nikhil Pandey
NEW DELHI Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 10:43 PM(IST)

While answering the question, "How do the Chinese assess India after what happened in the Galwan Valley?," he replied, "There is a grudging but high degree of respect in the Chinese people's minds for India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Chinese people are also militarily surprised by the Indian military's pushback and strong clashes on the border in 2020."

According to Kevin Rudd, "What permanently puzzles the Chinese is how a country of 1.3 billion people can be a robust democracy given that their only historical script in their mind is that it has to be autocratic."

He also said that China recognises India as an ancient civilization, and it is quite respectful of democracy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

www.wionews.com

China has grudging but immense respect for India, says former Australian PM Kevin Rudd

According to Kevin Rudd, What permanently puzzles the Chinese is how a country of 1.3 billion people can be a robust democracy given that their only historical script in their mind is that it has to be autocratic.
www.wionews.com www.wionews.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Racism Against Chinese Australians Is Being Made Worse by Anti-China Election Rhetoric
Replies
9
Views
304
Beast
B
Vanguard One
India-Australia Summit: PM Scott likely to announce Rs 1500 crore investment in India
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
80
Views
2K
Vanguard One
Vanguard One
INDIAPOSITIVE
India will respond with all might if China hurts our self respect, says Rajnath Singh
Replies
4
Views
499
johncliu88
J
Samar111
India transformed into global superpower only in last 8 years: Harsh Vardhan
2 3 4
Replies
50
Views
2K
Mrc
M
beijingwalker
China is stepping into global leadership vacuum as U.S. struggles with coronavirus, says Kevin Rudd
Replies
0
Views
400
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom