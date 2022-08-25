beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 47,941
- -12
- Country
-
- Location
-
China has grudging but immense respect for India, says former Australian PM Kevin RuddEdited By: Nikhil Pandey
NEW DELHI Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 10:43 PM(IST)
While answering the question, "How do the Chinese assess India after what happened in the Galwan Valley?," he replied, "There is a grudging but high degree of respect in the Chinese people's minds for India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Chinese people are also militarily surprised by the Indian military's pushback and strong clashes on the border in 2020."
According to Kevin Rudd, "What permanently puzzles the Chinese is how a country of 1.3 billion people can be a robust democracy given that their only historical script in their mind is that it has to be autocratic."
He also said that China recognises India as an ancient civilization, and it is quite respectful of democracy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
China has grudging but immense respect for India, says former Australian PM Kevin Rudd
According to Kevin Rudd, What permanently puzzles the Chinese is how a country of 1.3 billion people can be a robust democracy given that their only historical script in their mind is that it has to be autocratic.
www.wionews.com