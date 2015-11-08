China has Established a Long Range Bomber Regiment Near India

Chinese Military deployed Long-Range bomber planes to Indian Border

China has once again tried to threaten India. Chinese forces have deployed bomber planes on the border with India. These aircraft are equipped with CJ-20 long-range missiles.

Delhi also comes in the range of bomber aircraft

Chinese military would be better off targeting airbases

Differences among military experts on China’s move, 2 reasons

Stealth bombers were also tested against Ladakh

Taiwan was also threatened with these bombers

13 rounds of talks to resolve the dispute were inconclusive

China has once again tried to threaten India. Chinese forces have deployed bomber planes on the border with India. These aircraft are equipped with CJ-20 long-range missiles, which also have Delhi in its JD. Last week, on November 11, on the 72nd anniversary of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force, China Central Television also released footage of these H-6K bombers flying near the Himalayas.According to the South China Morning Post, China has also shifted its fighter jets, which are usually stationed close to Beijing, in the Xinjiang area. This area is close to the place where there is a dispute between India and China. In a conversation with the Post, military analyst Anthony Wong said that Delhi also comes in the range of bomber aircraft and their CJ-20 missiles. This is a direct warning to India.Image Credit: DBAnother analyst Song Jongping believes that the Chinese military would be better off targeting airbases that are more in range than India’s capital. He said that China would not want to attack the residential areas and in such a situation it would not want to target Delhi with its long-range missiles.Another analyst, after studying footage from China Central Television, said that several short-range missiles were fitted on the bomber planes, but these long-range missiles were not visible. It is clear that this is a deliberate step taken by China.Image Credit: DeccanMilitary science researcher Zhou Chenming said that this is just a simple warning step. China certainly does not want to escalate the border dispute. The reason for this is that the corona epidemic is expected to be more effective in winter.In June this year, China tested the stealth bomber jet H-20 in its area close to Ladakh for several days. This jet has the ability to destroy the target without coming under the radar. According to military experts, this stealth bomber is equipped with many modern technologies. Whether it can carry out a nuclear attack is not yet clear.Image Credit: Morning ExpressIn January this year, China sent its H-6K bomber aircraft to Taiwan’s airspace. Taiwan was very angry with this action and in response, it also took China on the target of its missiles. After this China had recalled these bomber aircraft. Immediately after the incursion of Chinese planes, Taiwan issued continuous alerts and these planes were targeted.There have been 13 rounds of talks between India and China at the military commander level. The Indian Army made many suggestions to China regarding the areas adjoining the LAC and other disputed parts, but the neighbors did not agree to these. As such, these talks did not yield any results.