China has enough coal for the next five decades and sufficient oil to last at least 18 years at current rates of production: Ministry of Natural Reso

China has enough coal for the next five decades and sufficient oil to last at least 18 years at current rates of production: Ministry of Natural Resources

China has enough coal for the next five decades and sufficient oil to last at least 18 years at current rates of production: Ministry of Natural Resources

Bloomberg News | September 21, 2022 | 7:55 am

China has enough coal for the next five decades and sufficient oil to last at least 18 years at current rates of production, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources.
The latest annual tally of reserves released on Wednesday shows an endowment of fossil fuels that stretches well beyond China’s 2030 deadline to peak its carbon emissions. In the case of coal, the worst fuel for global heating, there’s enough in the ground to take China past even its 2060 ambition to achieve carbon neutrality.

China consumes over 4 billion tonnes of coal a year, most of it domestically mined with imports making up less than a tenth of its needs. In 2021 its reserves stood at around 208 billion tonnes, 28% more than the prior year’s level, while the outlay on exploration rose 10% to 1.3 billion yuan ($184 million), according to the ministry.

For oil, reserves edged up 2.8% to 3.7 billion tonnes, which would theoretically be enough to get the nation’s drillers through most of the next two decades, assuming stable output of about 200 million tonnes a year. Natural gas reserves were a touch higher at 6,339 billion cubic meters, enough for the next three decades.

However, China still relies on imports for most of its oil and much of its gas. Investment in exploration over the year rose 13% to 80 billion yuan, with breakthroughs made in finding new reserves in Sichuan, Xinjiang and Inner Mongolia, as well as the Bohai Bay, the report said.

China has enough coal reserves to last another five decades

Country has sufficient oil to last at least 18 years at current rates of production.
Heck, when I started working in 2000, I read in a geological journal that China's recoverable oil reserves were 1.7 billion tons. After 22 years of exploitation, did China's recoverable oil reserves increase to 3.7 billion tons?
 
Heck, when I started working in 2000, I read in a geological journal that China's recoverable oil reserves were 1.7 billion tons. After 22 years of exploitation, did China's recoverable oil reserves increase to 3.7 billion tons?
When I was a student, the textbook told me that the earth's oil reserves were only enough for humans to use until 2020.
 

